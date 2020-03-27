Programmatic Advertising Market Overview by Major Players: AdReady (U.S.) , DataXu (U.S.) , Centro, Inc. (U.S.) , PulsePoint, Inc. (U.S.) , Outbrain (U.S.)

Programmatic advertising is growing rapidly and will continue to grow during the forecast period. It is a highly automated form of digital advertising. It involves buying and selling of online advertising inventory via a software or a machine. There are no human negotiations or manual insertions involved.

Programmatic Advertising Research Report covers the Major Key Players data analysis that includes market revenue, gross rate, profit, and distribution market etc., a competitive analysis that will help to know more about market competitors. Programmatic advertising research report covers all the major regions and countries worldwide, that will help to know about regional growth rate (revenue) status, includes market size, the future forecast for next 5 years.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Rubicon Project (U.S.)

Adroll (U.S.)

Adobe Marketing Cloud (U.S.)

DoubleClick (U.S.)

Choozle (U.S.)

AdReady (U.S.)

DataXu (U.S.)

Centro, Inc. (U.S.)

PulsePoint, Inc. (U.S.)

Outbrain (U.S.)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Desktop Banners

Mobile Banners

Desktop Videos

Mobile Videos

Market segment by Application, split into

Education

Finance

Media & Entertainment

Retail

Travel

Programmatic Advertising by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Other Regions

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Programmatic Advertising status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Programmatic Advertising development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Programmatic Advertising Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Desktop Banners

1.4.3 Mobile Banners

1.4.4 Desktop Videos

1.4.5 Mobile Videos

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Programmatic Advertising Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Education

1.5.3 Finance

1.5.4 Media & Entertainment

1.5.5 Retail

1.5.6 Travel

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Programmatic Advertising Market Size

2.2 Programmatic Advertising Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Programmatic Advertising Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Programmatic Advertising Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Programmatic Advertising Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Programmatic Advertising Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Programmatic Advertising Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Programmatic Advertising Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Programmatic Advertising Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Programmatic Advertising Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Programmatic Advertising Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Programmatic Advertising Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Programmatic Advertising Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

5 United States

5.1 United States Programmatic Advertising Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Programmatic Advertising Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Programmatic Advertising Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Programmatic Advertising Market Size by Application

TOC continued…!