Programmatic Advertising Market Overview by Major Players: AdReady (U.S.) , DataXu (U.S.) , Centro, Inc. (U.S.) , PulsePoint, Inc. (U.S.) , Outbrain (U.S.)

March 27, 2020
Programmatic advertising is growing rapidly and will continue to grow during the forecast period. It is a highly automated form of digital advertising. It involves buying and selling of online advertising inventory via a software or a machine. There are no human negotiations or manual insertions involved.

Programmatic Advertising Research Report covers the Major Key Players data analysis that includes market revenue, gross rate, profit, and distribution market etc., a competitive analysis that will help to know more about market competitors. Programmatic advertising research report covers all the major regions and countries worldwide, that will help to know about regional growth rate (revenue) status, includes market size, the future forecast for next 5 years.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

  • Rubicon Project (U.S.)
  • Adroll (U.S.)
  • Adobe Marketing Cloud (U.S.)
  • DoubleClick (U.S.)
  • Choozle (U.S.)
  • AdReady (U.S.)
  • DataXu (U.S.)
  • Centro, Inc. (U.S.)
  • PulsePoint, Inc. (U.S.)
  • Outbrain (U.S.)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

  • Desktop Banners
  • Mobile Banners
  • Desktop Videos
  • Mobile Videos

Market segment by Application, split into

  • Education
  • Finance
  • Media & Entertainment
  • Retail
  • Travel

Programmatic Advertising by Region

  • United States
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Other Regions

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Programmatic Advertising status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Programmatic Advertising development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

