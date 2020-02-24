Programmable Robots Market 2019 by Trends, Market Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities Forecast 2023

Market synopsis

Robotics has the potential to elevate efficiency, transform work practises, and enhances service offerings. Robots are influencing every industry vertical. But, building a robot is a tedious task which consumes a lot of time for drilling, soldering, programming and others. This tedious task of building robots is simplified with the use of programmable robot kit. The kit contains all the electronic and mechanical components to make functional robot capable of performing elementary movements. The languages used for programming are C/C++, Python, Java, C#/.NET and Matlab. Programmable robots are autonomous robots which can be controlled by using remote control or programmed with set of instructions. Programmable robots with AI capabilities do not require any external control to operate. It adapts to the environment, have thinking capabilities and perform tasks on its own.

Increasing adoption of programmable robots for educational purpose to enhance the learning and teaching process is fueling the growth of programmable robots market. Furthermore, availability of open source platform which offers customization features to program the robots and availability of robotic kits at low cost are driving the growth of programmable robot market. However lack of awareness is restraining the market growth.

Programmable robots in education help students to engage highly in the four subjects areas namely science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). It helps students to learn via project based learning, hands-on learning, collaborative learning, authentic learning, and constructive learning approaches which stimulates the learning process. Programmable robots also used for entertainment purpose for gaming and media. The home entertainment robots encourages human and robot interaction. Humanoid robots, robo cats or dogs are provided with sensors, and vision to communicate with people, play games and compete. These robots are also used in service idustries such as theme parks or museum as tour guides to provide tourits with the information and also adds as an entertainment value. The robots used for domestic purpose are majorly used for assistive tasks for elder people.

Key players

The prominent players in the market of programmable robots are iRobot Corporation (US), The LEGO Group (Denmark), RobotShop Inc. (Canada), Bossa Nova Robotics (US), Honda Motor Co., Ltd (Japan), Wowwee Group Ltd (Hong Kong), SuperDroid Robots Inc. (US), Fischertechnik GmbH (Germany), Evolution Robotics (US), and Sphero (US)

Other players include Toyota Motor Corporation (Japan), Yujin Robot Co., Ltd. (South Korea), SoftBank Robotics (Japan), Ozobot & Evollve, Inc. (US), Robobuilder Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Rouge Robotics (Canada), and VEX Robotics (US) among others

Segmentation

The global programmable robots market is segmented on the basis of component and applications.

By component, the market is segmented into hardware and software. Hardware is further sub-segmented into sensors, actuators, power source, PC interface, programmable platforms, and others.

By application, the market is segmented into education and entertainment. Education is further sub-segmented into schools & universities and research institutes where as entertainment is further sub-segmented into media and gaming.

Regional analysis

North America is expected to dominate the programmable robots market during the forecast period. The major factor influencing the growth of market in this region is well established economies such as the US, and Canada, are spending a large share on research and development of robotics technology. Also, increasing adoption of robotic kits in schools, universities, and research institutes for educational purpose is another reason driving the growth of programmable robot market. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate owing to rising awareness of robotics in education to elevate the learning process and emerging economies such as China, Japan and South Korea who manufacture electronic components at economical rates.

