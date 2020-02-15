PROFILE SCANNERS MARKET 2018: GLOBAL KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, SEGMENTATION, OPPORTUNITIES, FORECAST TO 2023

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

A 3D scanner is a device that analyses a real-world object or environment to collect data on its shape and possibly its appearance (e.g. colour). The collected data can then be used to construct digital three-dimensional models.

Many different technologies can be used to build these 3D-scanning devices; each technology comes with its own limitations, advantages and costs. Many limitations in the kind of objects that can be digitised are still present, for example, optical technology, may encounter many difficulties with shiny, mirroring or transparent objects. For example, industrial computed tomography scanning and structured-light 3D scanners can be used to construct digital 3D models, without destructive testing.

Collected 3D data is useful for a wide variety of applications. These devices are used extensively by the entertainment industry in the production of movies and video games, including virtual reality. Other common applications of this technology include motion capture, industrial design, orthotics and prosthetics, reverse engineering and prototyping, quality control/inspection and the digitization of cultural artifacts.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Profile Scanners will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Profile Scanners market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

2D

3D

1D

Segmentation by application:

Automotive Industry

Equipment Manufacturing

Aeronautical Industry

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Bruker BioSpin

CLICKMOX

Hecht Electronic AG

JENOPTIK

Leuze electronic GmbH + Co. KG

MICRO-EPSILON

Ophir Optronics

OPTICON

Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH

PerkinElmer

PILZ

QuellTech GmbH

RAM Optical Instrumentation (ROI)

RIEGL LMS

RIFTEK

Tecscan Systems

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Profile Scanners consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Profile Scanners market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Profile Scanners manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Profile Scanners with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Profile Scanners submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents – Key Points



2018-2023 Global Profile Scanners Consumption Market Report

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Profile Scanners Consumption 2013-2023

2.1.2 Profile Scanners Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Profile Scanners Segment by Type

2.2.1 2D

2.2.2 3D

2.2.3 1D

2.3 Profile Scanners Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Profile Scanners Consumption Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global Profile Scanners Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.3 Global Profile Scanners Sale Price by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 Profile Scanners Segment by Application

2.4.1 Automotive Industry

2.4.2 Equipment Manufacturing

2.4.3 Aeronautical Industry

2.4.4 Others

2.5 Profile Scanners Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Profile Scanners Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.2 Global Profile Scanners Value and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.3 Global Profile Scanners Sale Price by Application (2013-2018)

3 Global Profile Scanners by Players

3.1 Global Profile Scanners Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Profile Scanners Sales by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global Profile Scanners Sales Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.2 Global Profile Scanners Revenue Market Share by Players

3.2.1 Global Profile Scanners Revenue by Players (2016-2018)

3.2.2 Global Profile Scanners Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.3 Global Profile Scanners Sale Price by Players

3.4 Global Profile Scanners Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

3.4.1 Global Profile Scanners Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players

3.4.2 Players Profile Scanners Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

…………..

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Bruker BioSpin

12.1.1 Company Details

12.1.2 Profile Scanners Product Offered

12.1.3 Bruker BioSpin Profile Scanners Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Bruker BioSpin News

12.2 CLICKMOX

12.2.1 Company Details

12.2.2 Profile Scanners Product Offered

12.2.3 CLICKMOX Profile Scanners Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 CLICKMOX News

12.3 Hecht Electronic AG

12.3.1 Company Details

12.3.2 Profile Scanners Product Offered

12.3.3 Hecht Electronic AG Profile Scanners Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Hecht Electronic AG News

12.4 JENOPTIK

12.4.1 Company Details

12.4.2 Profile Scanners Product Offered

12.4.3 JENOPTIK Profile Scanners Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 JENOPTIK News

12.5 Leuze electronic GmbH + Co. KG

12.5.1 Company Details

12.5.2 Profile Scanners Product Offered

12.5.3 Leuze electronic GmbH + Co. KG Profile Scanners Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Leuze electronic GmbH + Co. KG News

12.6 MICRO-EPSILON

12.6.1 Company Details

12.6.2 Profile Scanners Product Offered

12.6.3 MICRO-EPSILON Profile Scanners Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 MICRO-EPSILON News

12.7 Ophir Optronics

12.7.1 Company Details

12.7.2 Profile Scanners Product Offered

12.7.3 Ophir Optronics Profile Scanners Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Ophir Optronics News

12.8 OPTICON

12.8.1 Company Details

12.8.2 Profile Scanners Product Offered

12.8.3 OPTICON Profile Scanners Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 OPTICON News

12.9 Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH

12.9.1 Company Details

12.9.2 Profile Scanners Product Offered

12.9.3 Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH Profile Scanners Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH News

12.10 PerkinElmer

12.10.1 Company Details

12.10.2 Profile Scanners Product Offered

12.10.3 PerkinElmer Profile Scanners Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 PerkinElmer News

12.11 PILZ

12.12 QuellTech GmbH

12.13 RAM Optical Instrumentation (ROI)

12.14 RIEGL LMS

……Continued

