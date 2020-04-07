Professional Skincare Products Market 2019-2025, by L’Oreal, P&G, Estee Lauder, Shiseido, Unilever, LVMH, Chanel

This report studies the global market size of Professional Skincare Products in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Professional Skincare Products in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Professional Skincare Products market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Professional Skincare Products, as known, is a professional products to protect the skin. According to the effect of professional skincare products, it can be divided into Anti-Aging, Anti-Pigmentation, Anti-Dehydration, Sun Protection and so on.

Professional Skincare Products industry has much fragmented, manufacturers are mostly in the Europe and USA. Among them, Europe Production value accounted for less than 36.35% of the total value of global Professional Skincare Products in 2015. L’Oreal is the world leading manufacturer in global Professional Skincare Products market with the market share of 5.30% in 2015.

Compared to 2014, Professional Skincare Products market managed to increase sales by 3.55% to 9.15 Billion USD worldwide in 2015. Overall, the Professional Skincare Products performance is positive, despite the weak economic environment.

In 2017, the global Professional Skincare Products market size was 10000 million US$ and is forecast to 14600 million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Professional Skincare Products market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Professional Skincare Products include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers.

The key manufacturers in the Professional Skincare Products include

L’Oreal

P&G

Estee Lauder

Shiseido

Unilever

LVMH

Chanel

Amore Pacific Group

LG Group

Kanabo

Market Size Split by Type

Anti-Aging

Anti-Pigmentation

Anti-Dehydration

Sun Protection

Market Size Split by Application

Spas and Salons

Medical Institutions

Retail Stores

Others

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

