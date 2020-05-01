Professional Liability Insurance Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025 | Chubb (ACE) AIG Hiscox Allianz Tokio Marine Holdings XL Group AXA

This report focuses on the global Professional Liability Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Professional Liability Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.

Download a Quick Sample PDF Brochure of this report at https://decisionmarketreports.com/request-sample?productID=860587

This report studies the Professional Liability Insurance market. Professional liability insurance (PLI), also called professional indemnity insurance (PII) or errors & omissions (E&O), is a form of liability insurance which helps protect professional advice- and service-providing individuals and companies from bearing the full cost of defending against a negligence claim made by a client, and damages awarded in such a civil lawsuit.

The coverage focuses on alleged failure to perform on the part of, financial loss caused by, and error or omission in the service or product sold by the policyholder. These are causes for legal action that would not be covered by a more general liability insurance policy which addresses more direct forms of harm. Professional liability insurance may take on different forms and names depending on the profession, especially medical and legal, and is sometimes required under contract by other businesses that are the beneficiaries of the advice or service.

n most cases, growth is likely to be faster in less-developed markets than in developed ones, although much also depends on the degree to which significant competition exists among underwriters in this field and on future claims experience in each country.

The key players covered in this study

Chubb (ACE)

AIG

Hiscox

Allianz

Tokio Marine Holdings

XL Group

AXA

Travelers

Assicurazioni Generali

Doctors Company

Marsh & McLennan

Liberty Mutual

Medical Protective

Aviva

Zurich

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa

Munich Re

Aon

Beazley

Mapfre

Browse Complete Report with Table of Content at https://decisionmarketreports.com/market-reports/860587/global-professional-liability-insurance-market

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Medical Liability Insurance

Lawyer Liability Insurance

Construction & Engineering Liability Insurance

Other Liability Insurance

Market segment by Application, split into

Up to $1 Million

$1 Million to $5 Million

$5 Million to $20 Million

Over $20 Million

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Professional Liability Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Professional Liability Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Professional Liability Insurance are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

Request Methodology of this report @ https://decisionmarketreports.com/request-methodolgy?productID=860587

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.