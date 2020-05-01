Professional Liability Insurance Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025 | Chubb (ACE) AIG Hiscox Allianz Tokio Marine Holdings XL Group AXA

The Global Professional Liability Insurance Market Report 2018-2025 revealed by Decision Market Reports furnishes acute information on each aspect of Side-by-Side Refrigerators which is requisite for making purposeful decisions and evolution in strategies.
Medical Professional Liability Insurance, at US$15.7 billion, accounted for the biggest chunk (40.8%) of the worldwide market pie by professional category. That was followed by approximately US$7.5 billion to professionals in the lawyer, and about US$15.2 billion to professionals in all other segments combined.
In 2017, the global Professional Liability Insurance market size was 38400 million US$ and it is expected to reach 48500 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 3.0% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Professional Liability Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Professional Liability Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.
This report studies the Professional Liability Insurance market. Professional liability insurance (PLI), also called professional indemnity insurance (PII) or errors & omissions (E&O), is a form of liability insurance which helps protect professional advice- and service-providing individuals and companies from bearing the full cost of defending against a negligence claim made by a client, and damages awarded in such a civil lawsuit.
The coverage focuses on alleged failure to perform on the part of, financial loss caused by, and error or omission in the service or product sold by the policyholder. These are causes for legal action that would not be covered by a more general liability insurance policy which addresses more direct forms of harm. Professional liability insurance may take on different forms and names depending on the profession, especially medical and legal, and is sometimes required under contract by other businesses that are the beneficiaries of the advice or service.
n most cases, growth is likely to be faster in less-developed markets than in developed ones, although much also depends on the degree to which significant competition exists among underwriters in this field and on future claims experience in each country.
The key players covered in this study
- Chubb (ACE)
- AIG
- Hiscox
- Allianz
- Tokio Marine Holdings
- XL Group
- AXA
- Travelers
- Assicurazioni Generali
- Doctors Company
- Marsh & McLennan
- Liberty Mutual
- Medical Protective
- Aviva
- Zurich
- Sompo Japan Nipponkoa
- Munich Re
- Aon
- Beazley
- Mapfre
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Medical Liability Insurance
- Lawyer Liability Insurance
- Construction & Engineering Liability Insurance
- Other Liability Insurance
Market segment by Application, split into
- Up to $1 Million
- $1 Million to $5 Million
- $5 Million to $20 Million
- Over $20 Million
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Professional Liability Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Professional Liability Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Professional Liability Insurance are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Professional Liability Insurance Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Medical Liability Insurance
1.4.3 Lawyer Liability Insurance
1.4.4 Construction & Engineering Liability Insurance
1.4.5 Other Liability Insurance
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Professional Liability Insurance Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Up to $1 Million
1.5.3 $1 Million to $5 Million
1.5.4 $5 Million to $20 Million
1.5.5 Over $20 Million
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Professional Liability Insurance Market Size
2.2 Professional Liability Insurance Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Professional Liability Insurance Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Professional Liability Insurance Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Professional Liability Insurance Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Professional Liability Insurance Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Professional Liability Insurance Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Professional Liability Insurance Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Professional Liability Insurance Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Professional Liability Insurance Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Professional Liability Insurance Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Professional Liability Insurance Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Professional Liability Insurance Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
5 United States
5.1 United States Professional Liability Insurance Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Professional Liability Insurance Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Professional Liability Insurance Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Professional Liability Insurance Market Size by Application
6 Europe
6.1 Europe Professional Liability Insurance Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Professional Liability Insurance Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Professional Liability Insurance Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Professional Liability Insurance Market Size by Application
7 China
7.1 China Professional Liability Insurance Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Professional Liability Insurance Key Players in China
7.3 China Professional Liability Insurance Market Size by Type
7.4 China Professional Liability Insurance Market Size by Application
8 Japan
8.1 Japan Professional Liability Insurance Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Professional Liability Insurance Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Professional Liability Insurance Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Professional Liability Insurance Market Size by Application
9 Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Professional Liability Insurance Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Professional Liability Insurance Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Professional Liability Insurance Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Professional Liability Insurance Market Size by Application
10 India
10.1 India Professional Liability Insurance Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Professional Liability Insurance Key Players in India
10.3 India Professional Liability Insurance Market Size by Type
10.4 India Professional Liability Insurance Market Size by Application
11 Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Professional Liability Insurance Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Professional Liability Insurance Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Professional Liability Insurance Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Professional Liability Insurance Market Size by Application
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Chubb (ACE)
12.1.1 Chubb (ACE) Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Professional Liability Insurance Introduction
12.1.4 Chubb (ACE) Revenue in Professional Liability Insurance Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Chubb (ACE) Recent Development
12.2 AIG
12.2.1 AIG Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Professional Liability Insurance Introduction
12.2.4 AIG Revenue in Professional Liability Insurance Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 AIG Recent Development
12.3 Hiscox
12.3.1 Hiscox Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Professional Liability Insurance Introduction
12.3.4 Hiscox Revenue in Professional Liability Insurance Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Hiscox Recent Development
12.4 Allianz
12.4.1 Allianz Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Professional Liability Insurance Introduction
12.4.4 Allianz Revenue in Professional Liability Insurance Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Allianz Recent Development
12.5 Tokio Marine Holdings
12.5.1 Tokio Marine Holdings Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Professional Liability Insurance Introduction
12.5.4 Tokio Marine Holdings Revenue in Professional Liability Insurance Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Tokio Marine Holdings Recent Development
12.6 XL Group
12.6.1 XL Group Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Professional Liability Insurance Introduction
12.6.4 XL Group Revenue in Professional Liability Insurance Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 XL Group Recent Development
12.7 AXA
12.7.1 AXA Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Professional Liability Insurance Introduction
12.7.4 AXA Revenue in Professional Liability Insurance Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 AXA Recent Development
12.8 Travelers
12.8.1 Travelers Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Professional Liability Insurance Introduction
12.8.4 Travelers Revenue in Professional Liability Insurance Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Travelers Recent Development
12.9 Assicurazioni Generali
12.9.1 Assicurazioni Generali Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Professional Liability Insurance Introduction
12.9.4 Assicurazioni Generali Revenue in Professional Liability Insurance Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Assicurazioni Generali Recent Development
12.10 Doctors Company
12.10.1 Doctors Company Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Professional Liability Insurance Introduction
12.10.4 Doctors Company Revenue in Professional Liability Insurance Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Doctors Company Recent Development
12.11 Marsh & McLennan
12.12 Liberty Mutual
12.13 Medical Protective
12.14 Aviva
12.15 Zurich
12.16 Sompo Japan Nipponkoa
12.17 Munich Re
12.18 Aon
12.19 Beazley
12.20 Mapfre
13 Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
