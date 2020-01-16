Professional Information Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2018-2022)

The report entitled “Global Professional Information Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2018-2022)”, provides analysis of the global professional information market, with detailed analysis of market size by value, by segments, by cost structure, etc.

Furthermore, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global professional information market has also been forecasted for the years 2018-2022, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Ascential, DMGT, Pearson and Informa are some of the key players operating in the global professional information market, whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the companies are provided.

Request a sample of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2322338

Company Coverage:

Ascential

DMGT

Pearson

Informa

Executive Summary:

Professional information industry refers to that industry which is engaged in providing professional knowledge and information. The professional information providers are the ones who are selected from diverse fields and created of different component such as companies, operating multiple products, with limited disclosure. Such people are embedded with knowledge based on their experience and helps other people and investors with working of the economy and related companies. Professional information industry is broadly divided into five main end-customers/clients. These are STM (Scientific, Technical and Medical), legal & regulatory, tax & accounting, education and exhibition. Of all these end customers, STM and legal & regulatory are the biggest clients with growing demand for professional information services and products. The scenario of competition in the professional information industry is slightly different that other industries. Here, there is only few end markets where the actual head to head competition is existing. Although, in maximum cases, professional information providers focuses on a niche verticals and conquers it with unique and specialized products and services.

On the revenue end, the industry is segmented into two main types of revenue generation models. These are subscription (where an amount of money which is paid by a person in order to be regular with a product or service) and transactional (publishers receives revenues in the form of one-time or nonrecurring sales).

Global professional information market is expected to increase with steady growth rates during the forecasted period 2018-2022. Global professional information market is supported by various growth drivers, such as, growth in professional employment, hike in price, growing demand for STM journals etc. still, the market faces certain hindrances and challenges, such as, declining print products, six plus month selling process, challenge in maintaining updated applications etc. few trends of the market are increasing streamline of the portfolio, performance and usage based pricing, workflow tools etc.

Browse the complete report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-professional-information-market-size-trends-and-forecasts-2018-2022

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.