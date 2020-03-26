Professional Hair Care Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2024

New Study On “2019-2024 Professional Hair Care Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

Report Description:

Hair care is the cosmetology of hair, which grows on human scalp. Hair care services are offered in salons, barbershops, and day spas. Consumers are more concerned about hair aesthetics and scalp nourishment. The global professional hair care market was 18.12 billion USD in 2018 and will reach 24.07 billion USD by 2025 at a CAGR of 4.14% during the period.

Growth by Region

In 2018, North America held largest share in the market due to innovation of new hair care products like dry shampoo, smoothing conditioner, dye protecting agents and hair styling products. Asia Pacific will be fastest growing region owing to increasing disposable income and spending on personal care products.

Request Free Sample Report at:https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3959909-global-professional-hair-care-market-by-product-type

Drivers vs Constraints

Increasing consumer spending on hair care products and increasing penetration of hair salon services are driving the market growth. Changing hairstyle trends and growing disposable incomes are further boosting the market growth. However, high cost of premium and professional products, and usage of hazardous chemicals in hair care products are hampering the market growth.

Industry Trends and Updates

Seriliss RA, introduced by Chemyunion, is a unique hair straightening system with proven efficacy in reducing hair damage.

Coty has entered into a partnership with market expansion service company DKSH to develop Coty’s professional hair care distribution in Singapore and Malaysia.

We also can offer customized report to fulfill special requirements of our clients. Regional and Countries report can be provided as well.

View Detailed Report at :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3959909-global-professional-hair-care-market-by-product-type

Global Professional Hair Care Market – by Product Type, Distribution Channel, Region – Market Size, Demand Forecasts, Company Profiles, Industry Trends and Updates (2018 – 2025)

1. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

3.1. Definition

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Porter’s 5 Forces

3.4. Regulations

4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Drivers

4.3. Constraints

4.4. Trends

……

6. Global Professional Hair Care Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends – by Distribution Channel

6.1. Hypermarkets

6.2. Supermarkets

6.3. Salon

6.4. Pharmacy

6.5. E-Commerce

6.6. Others

7. Global Professional Hair Care Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends – by Region

7.1. North America

7.1.1. U.S.

7.1.2. Canada

7.1.3. Mexico

7.2. Europe

7.2.1. UK

7.2.2. France

7.2.3. Germany

7.2.4. Italy

7.2.5. Others

Continued…

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the global.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)