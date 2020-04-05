Production Printer Market Global Status, Sales Overview, Supply-Demand Outlook by 2023

The production printer market is expected to reach $6.6 billion by 2023. The growth in the market can be attributed to surging demand for high-speed printing for several application areas such as commercial, publishing, and label & packaging.

Based on application, the production printer market is segmented into commercial, publishing, transactional, and label & package and others, wherein ‘others’ include textile, panel, flow tiles, and wallpaper.

Based on type, the market for publishing application has been divided into education/books, newspapers/magazines, photos/postcards, directories, and others, wherein ‘others’ include periodicals and journals.

E-commerce industry is exhibiting robust growth, across the globe, with global retail e-commerce market value forecast to reach over $4.2 trillion by 2021, with over 15% growth in the period 2019-2021. Factors such as internet growth, lowering prices, and growing awareness among global populace, propelled e-commerce market growth.

APAC production printer market held the highest market share in the global production printer market in 2017 and is expected to continue holding the largest share during 2018-2023.

Among countries, China recorded the highest revenue share in APAC due to the growing adoption of litho commercial printers, flexographic printers, and gravure printers for publishing applications such as education/books, newspapers/magazines, and directories.

Some of the other key players operating in the production printer market include Canon Inc., HP Inc., Ricoh Company Ltd., Konica Minolta Inc., Agfa-Gevaert N.V., Electronics for Imaging Inc., Eastman Kodak Company, Inca Digital Printers Limited, and Miyakoshi Printing Machinery, Co., Ltd.

Global Production Printer Market Segmentation

Market Segmentation by Technology

Inkjet

Offset

Flexography

Laser

Screen

Gravure

Toner

Others (Pad, Dye-sublimation, Relief print)

Market Segmentation by Type