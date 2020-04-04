Product Overview and Scope of Worldwide Web-based Carpooling Market 2019

New Study On “2019-2024 Web-based Carpooling Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database
Report Description:
In 2018, the global Web-based Carpooling market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Web-based Carpooling status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Web-based Carpooling development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Uber
BlaBlaCar
Wunder Carpool
Karos
Carma
SPLT (Splitting Fares)
Waze Carpool
Shared Rides (Lyft Line)
Via Transportation
Zimride by Enterprise
Scoop Technologies
Ola Share
SRide
Meru Carpool
Grab
Ryde
Didi Chuxing
Dida Chuxing
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Standalone Platform
Integrated
Market segment by Application, split into
For Business
For Individuals
For Schools, etc.
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
We also can offer customized report to fulfill special requirements of our clients. Regional and Countries report can be provided as well.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Web-based Carpooling Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Standalone Platform
1.4.3 Integrated
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Web-based Carpooling Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 For Business
1.5.3 For Individuals
1.5.4 For Schools, etc.
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
……
9 Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Web-based Carpooling Market Size (2014-2019)
9.2 Web-based Carpooling Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Web-based Carpooling Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Web-based Carpooling Market Size by Application
10 India
10.1 India Web-based Carpooling Market Size (2014-2019)
10.2 Web-based Carpooling Key Players in India
10.3 India Web-based Carpooling Market Size by Type
10.4 India Web-based Carpooling Market Size by Application
Continued…
