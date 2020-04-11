Product Overview and Scope of Worldwide Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) Shippers Market 2019

New Study On “2019-2024 Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) Shippers Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

Report Description:

In 2018, the global Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) Shippers market size was 59 million US$ and it is expected to reach 114.5 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 10.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) Shippers status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) Shippers development in United States, Europe and China.

Request Free Sample Report at:https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3992930-global-vacuum-insulated-panel-vip-shippers-market-size

The key players covered in this study

Va-Q-tec

ThermoSafe

CSafe Global

Intelsius

Sofrigam

Avery Dennison

Pelican BioThermal

EMBALL’ISO

Therapak

Cryopak

Lifoam Life Science

Super Tech

Cold Chain Technologie

Schaumaplast

Jisi

ASAP Case

Softbox

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Small Size

Medium Size

Large Size

Market segment by Application, split into

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

We also can offer customized report to fulfill special requirements of our clients. Regional and Countries report can be provided as well.

View Detailed Report at :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3992930-global-vacuum-insulated-panel-vip-shippers-market-size

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) Shippers Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Small Size

1.4.3 Medium Size

1.4.4 Large Size

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) Shippers Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Food & Beverage

1.5.3 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology

1.5.4 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

……

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Va-Q-tec

12.1.1 Va-Q-tec Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) Shippers Introduction

12.1.4 Va-Q-tec Revenue in Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) Shippers Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Va-Q-tec Recent Development

12.2 ThermoSafe

12.2.1 ThermoSafe Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) Shippers Introduction

12.2.4 ThermoSafe Revenue in Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) Shippers Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 ThermoSafe Recent Development

Continued…

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the global.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)