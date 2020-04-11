Product Overview and Scope of Worldwide Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) Shippers Market 2019

New Study On “2019-2024 Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) Shippers Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database
Report Description:
In 2018, the global Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) Shippers market size was 59 million US$ and it is expected to reach 114.5 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 10.0% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) Shippers status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) Shippers development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Va-Q-tec
ThermoSafe
CSafe Global
Intelsius
Sofrigam
Avery Dennison
Pelican BioThermal
EMBALL’ISO
Therapak
Cryopak
Lifoam Life Science
Super Tech
Cold Chain Technologie
Schaumaplast
Jisi
ASAP Case
Softbox
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Small Size
Medium Size
Large Size
Market segment by Application, split into
Food & Beverage
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) Shippers Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Small Size
1.4.3 Medium Size
1.4.4 Large Size
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) Shippers Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Food & Beverage
1.5.3 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology
1.5.4 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
……
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Va-Q-tec
12.1.1 Va-Q-tec Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) Shippers Introduction
12.1.4 Va-Q-tec Revenue in Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) Shippers Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Va-Q-tec Recent Development
12.2 ThermoSafe
12.2.1 ThermoSafe Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) Shippers Introduction
12.2.4 ThermoSafe Revenue in Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) Shippers Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 ThermoSafe Recent Development
Continued…
