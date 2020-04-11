Product Overview and Scope of Worldwide SaaS Online Video Platform Market 2019

An intelligence report has been added to the portfolio of WiseGuyReports titled, “2019 Global and Regional SaaS Online Video Platform Market Research Report Forecast 2025”.

Report Description:

In 2018, the global SaaS Online Video Platform market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global SaaS Online Video Platform status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the SaaS Online Video Platform development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Brightcove

Ooyala (Telstra)

Piksel

thePlatform (Comcast Technology Solutions)

IBM Cloud Video

Kaltura

Samba Tech

Wistia

Arkena

Xstream

Ensemble Video

MediaPlatform

Viocorp

Anvato (Google)

Vzaar

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Software

Service

Market segment by Application, split into

Media & Entertainment Industry

Enterprise

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global SaaS Online Video Platform Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Software

1.4.3 Service

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global SaaS Online Video Platform Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Media & Entertainment Industry

1.5.3 Enterprise

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

……

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Brightcove

12.1.1 Brightcove Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 SaaS Online Video Platform Introduction

12.1.4 Brightcove Revenue in SaaS Online Video Platform Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Brightcove Recent Development

12.2 Ooyala (Telstra)

12.2.1 Ooyala (Telstra) Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 SaaS Online Video Platform Introduction

12.2.4 Ooyala (Telstra) Revenue in SaaS Online Video Platform Business (2014-2019)

Continued…

