Product Overview and Scope of Worldwide SaaS Online Video Platform Market 2019

An intelligence report has been added to the portfolio of WiseGuyReports titled, “2019 Global and Regional SaaS Online Video Platform Market Research Report Forecast 2025”.
Report Description:
In 2018, the global SaaS Online Video Platform market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global SaaS Online Video Platform status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the SaaS Online Video Platform development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Brightcove
Ooyala (Telstra)
Piksel
thePlatform (Comcast Technology Solutions)
IBM Cloud Video
Kaltura
Samba Tech
Wistia
Arkena
Xstream
Ensemble Video
MediaPlatform
Viocorp
Anvato (Google)
Vzaar
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Software
Service
Market segment by Application, split into
Media & Entertainment Industry
Enterprise
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
We also can offer customized report to fulfill special requirements of our clients. Regional and Countries report can be provided as well.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global SaaS Online Video Platform Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Software
1.4.3 Service
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global SaaS Online Video Platform Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Media & Entertainment Industry
1.5.3 Enterprise
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
……
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Brightcove
12.1.1 Brightcove Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 SaaS Online Video Platform Introduction
12.1.4 Brightcove Revenue in SaaS Online Video Platform Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Brightcove Recent Development
12.2 Ooyala (Telstra)
12.2.1 Ooyala (Telstra) Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 SaaS Online Video Platform Introduction
12.2.4 Ooyala (Telstra) Revenue in SaaS Online Video Platform Business (2014-2019)
Continued…
