Product Overview and Scope of Worldwide E-cigarette Market 2019

An e-cigarette is an electronically driven or battery-powered inhaler that simulates tobacco smoking. The device is filled with solution containing nicotine or nicotine free liquid, which is heated and converted into vapor, and inhaled, and is considered less harmful as compared to conventional cigarettes. The global e-cigarette market was 9.65 billion USD in 2018 and will reach 24.52 billion USD by 2025 with a CAGR of 14.25% during the period.

Growth by Region

North America has highest market share owing to high awareness of electronic cigarettes and health hazards due to smoking tobacco. Asia – Pacific will show significant growth rate due to increasing awareness of ill-effects of tobacco cigarettes.

Drivers vs Constraints

Increasing health concerns among the smoking population is key factor for the growth of the market. Increasing disposable income of consumers in developed countries is driving the market. However, stringent regulations by government on e-cigarettes manufacturers is hampering the market growth.

Industry Trends and Updates

Phillip Moris International planned to invest approximately EUR 490 million to transform its cigarette production factory in Otopeni, near Bucharest, Romania, into a high-tech facility to manufacture HEETS, the tobacco units used with the electronic tobacco heating device, IQOS.

Vapor Corp. changed its corporate name to Healthier Choices Management Corp., to reflect its focus on managing healthy food markets and other healthier lifestyle alternatives.

