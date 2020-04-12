Product Overview and Scope of Worldwide Digital Twins in IoT Market 2019

An intelligence report has been added to the portfolio of WiseGuyReports titled, “2019 Global and Regional Digital Twins in IoT Market Research Report Forecast 2025”.
Report Description:
In 2018, the global Digital Twins in IoT market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Digital Twins in IoT status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Digital Twins in IoT development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
GE DIGITAL
Siemens
IBM
Microsoft
Oracle
PTC
SAP
Hitachi
Dassault Systèmes
ANSYS
Bosch
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Digital Twin of the Product
Digital Twin of Production
Digital Twin of Performance
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Manufacturing
Healthcare
Transport
Information and Communication
Energy & Utilities
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
We also can offer customized report to fulfill special requirements of our clients. Regional and Countries report can be provided as well.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Digital Twins in IoT Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Digital Twin of the Product
1.4.3 Digital Twin of Production
1.4.4 Digital Twin of Performance
1.4.5 Other
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Digital Twins in IoT Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
……
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 GE DIGITAL
12.1.1 GE DIGITAL Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Digital Twins in IoT Introduction
12.1.4 GE DIGITAL Revenue in Digital Twins in IoT Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 GE DIGITAL Recent Development
12.2 Siemens
12.2.1 Siemens Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Digital Twins in IoT Introduction
12.2.4 Siemens Revenue in Digital Twins in IoT Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Siemens Recent Development
12.3 IBM
Continued…
