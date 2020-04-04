Product Overview and Scope of Worldwide Decorated Apparel Market 2019

An intelligence report has been added to the portfolio of WiseGuyReports titled, “2019 Global and Regional Decorated Apparel Market Research Report Forecast 2025”.

Report Description:

In 2018, the global Decorated Apparel market size was 1970.7 million US$ and it is expected to reach 3811.1 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 9.9% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Decorated Apparel status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Decorated Apparel development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Hanesbrands

SHERRY

EmbroidMe

Vantage

Sharprint

Advance Printwear

ScreenWorks

Target Decorative Apparel

WS&Company

MV Sport

Yunnan Mimori Dress

Lynka

TR McTaggart

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Embroidery

Screen Printing

Dye Sublimation

Direct to Garment Printing

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Men

Women

Children

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Decorated Apparel Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Embroidery

1.4.3 Screen Printing

1.4.4 Dye Sublimation

1.4.5 Direct to Garment Printing

1.4.6 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Decorated Apparel Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Men

1.5.3 Women

1.5.4 Children

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

……

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Hanesbrands

12.1.1 Hanesbrands Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Decorated Apparel Introduction

12.1.4 Hanesbrands Revenue in Decorated Apparel Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Hanesbrands Recent Development

12.2 SHERRY

12.2.1 SHERRY Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Decorated Apparel Introduction

12.2.4 SHERRY Revenue in Decorated Apparel Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 SHERRY Recent Development

Continued…

