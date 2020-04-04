Product Overview and Scope of Worldwide Decorated Apparel Market 2019

An intelligence report has been added to the portfolio of WiseGuyReports titled, “2019 Global and Regional Decorated Apparel Market Research Report Forecast 2025”.
Report Description:
In 2018, the global Decorated Apparel market size was 1970.7 million US$ and it is expected to reach 3811.1 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 9.9% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Decorated Apparel status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Decorated Apparel development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Hanesbrands
SHERRY
EmbroidMe
Vantage
Sharprint
Advance Printwear
ScreenWorks
Target Decorative Apparel
WS&Company
MV Sport
Yunnan Mimori Dress
Lynka
TR McTaggart
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Embroidery
Screen Printing
Dye Sublimation
Direct to Garment Printing
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Men
Women
Children
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Decorated Apparel Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Embroidery
1.4.3 Screen Printing
1.4.4 Dye Sublimation
1.4.5 Direct to Garment Printing
1.4.6 Other
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Decorated Apparel Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Men
1.5.3 Women
1.5.4 Children
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
……
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Hanesbrands
12.1.1 Hanesbrands Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Decorated Apparel Introduction
12.1.4 Hanesbrands Revenue in Decorated Apparel Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Hanesbrands Recent Development
12.2 SHERRY
12.2.1 SHERRY Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Decorated Apparel Introduction
12.2.4 SHERRY Revenue in Decorated Apparel Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 SHERRY Recent Development
Continued…
