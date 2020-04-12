Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Market 2019 Set for Rapid Growth And Trends by 2025

Major growth drivers in the product lifecycle management market are fulfilling increasing compliance requests, nurturing product innovation and reducing time-to-market complexities, adapting to growing product variety, aligning dissimilar product development practises across partitions after numerous mergers and acquisitions and handling rising costs as well as shorter product life spans.
In 2018, the global Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 12% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Autodesk
Oracle
Aras PTC
SAP
Arena PLM
Hewlett-Packard
Accenture
Siemens
Dassault Systems
IBM
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud-based
On-premises
Market segment by Application, split into
Aerospace and Defense
Automotive and Transportation
Medical Devices and Pharmaceutical
Electronics and Semiconductors
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
