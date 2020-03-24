Product Lifecycle Management Consumer Packaged Goods and Retail (PLM CP and R) Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Opportunities, Industry Overview, Statistics, Size, Share 2019-2026

Global Product Lifecycle Management Consumer Packaged Goods and Retail (PLM CP&R) Market is accounted for $1743.19 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $5205.36 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include growing demand in small and medium-sized business across consumer goods, increasing demand for process automation and huge implementation of product lifecycle management (PLM) software. However, single data source for products and related information & cross functional information flow is restraining the market growth.

Product lifecycle management (PLM) means efficient information executive correlated to fabrication and product design, along with last disposal in a product expansion method. The product lifecycle processes constantly evolves with changes in variables such as functions, time, price and performance.

Based on End User, Retail segment has a significant growth during the forecast period due to the rising focus of retail companies on developing benefits and enhancing brand equity is sustain the growth of the PLM CP&R market in retail.

By Geography, the North America is anticipated to grow at the significant market share during the forecast period. In the North America, an innovator shift has been observed toward ‘Factory 4.0 or Digital Factory.’ The technology helps in dropping costs during method generalization, operations flexibility, accelerating process to process alterations, tracking products across the lifecycle, and quality enhancement. It also enables better interaction and collaboration through stable information sharing.

Some of the key players in global product lifecycle management consumer packaged goods and retail (PLM CP&R) market are Oracle Corporation, Advantech Co., Ltd., Accenture, Dell Technologies Inc., SAP S.E., IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., HP Inc., Autodesk Inc., Dassault Systems, 10ZiG Technology, Acer Inc., PTC Inc., Gerber Scientific, Inc., Infor, Centric Software, Selerant Corporation and Atos SE.

Deployment Types Covered:

Cloud

Enterprise

Software as a Service (SaaS)

Technologies Covered:

Artwork & Labeling

Simulation & Test

Formula Design and Management

Application Lifecycle Management

Computer Aided Design (CAD)/Computer-Aided Manufacturing (CAM)/Computer Aided Engineering (CAE)

Laboratory Information Management

Product Data Management (PDM)/Centre for Product Design and Manufacturing (CPDM)/Product Lifecycle Management (PLM)

Internet of Things (iOT) (Consumer and Industrial)

Digital Manufacturing/Plant Simulation

Electronic Computer-aided Design Software (ECAD)/Electronic Design Automation (EDA)

Rapid Application Development (RAD)

Manufacturing Operations Management (MOM)

End Users Covered:

Retail

Apparel, Footwear & Accessories

Consumer Packaged Goods

Consumer Goods

Regions Covered:

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

Italy

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

New Zealand

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Argentina

Brazil

Chile

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

