Produce Sorter Equipment Market is slated to witness healthy growth by 2026 due to increase in population, rapid urbanization

The introduction of automation in the food processing industry is modifying this industry through newly developed techniques and technology. Produce sorter equipment has allowed the food industry to maintain hygiene, improve processes, and shift the momentum from a labor centric approach to automation. Since manual sorting is subjective and inconsistent, so it’s not preferred nowadays. Implementation of automated machines saves time and cost and reduces the time for delivery as well. Nowadays, food processing companies are producing on very large scale. Therefore, the use of efficient and effective produce sorting systems is increasing. The food industry is under great pressure to meet the demand of the global population. The food is majorly sorted by various shapes, sizes, colors, specific gravity prior to inspection and other criteria depending upon the application and raw material.

Key factors driving the produce sorter equipment market include increase in population, rapid urbanization, rise in technological development, rise in awareness about recent technological development, industrialization in developing countries, and increase in per capita income of individuals. Promotion of produce sorter equipment through various online channels is estimated to offer attractive opportunities to the market. However, strict policies regarding waste reduction implemented by governments across the world, change in consumption patterns, and recycling of food waste, change in climate, high costs of produce sorter equipment, costs incurred for installation and maintenance of these equipment are some of the major factors hampering the produce sorter equipment market.

The global produce sorter equipment market can be segmented based on product, technology, distribution channel, and region. Based on product, the produce sorter equipment market can be classified into channel sorters, belt sorters, freefall sorters, and ADR systems. The belt sorters segment is anticipated to hold a majority of market share in the near future. These produce sorters are used for processed food products, fruits, frozen vegetables, etc. They improve the accuracy of the ejection systems. In terms of technology, the produce sorter equipment market can be categorized into LED, camera, X-ray, and laser. The camera-based segment is anticipated to hold a major produce sorter equipment market share during the forecast period. These produce sorters are very accurate in nature and can easily detect defects in a wide range of products. These produce sorters are used to sort pulses, grains, cereals, vegetables and fruits, and dry fruits and nuts. Based on distribution channel, the produce sorter equipment market can be divided into direct sales and distribution sales.

In terms of region, the global produce sorter equipment market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is likely to dominate the produce sorter equipment market in the near future. Due to high demand for produce sorter equipment from the food industry. The U.S. is anticipated to be a major revenue contributor to the market in North America. The U.S. is an early adopter of automated sorting technology, which helps the food processing industry save time and cost. Europe is likely to maintain its position in the market in the coming years. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a considerable pace due to expansion in the food & beverages industry, awareness about produce sorter equipment, and favorable government regulations in China, Taiwan, India, and Indonesia.

Key players operating in the global produce sorter equipment market include Satake USA Inc., Tomra Systems ASA, Buhler AG, Key Technology, Sesotec GmbH, Raytec Vision, BarcoVision, Aweta, Daewon GSE, Optimum Sorting. These players are anticipated to face robust competition due to the presence of regional players. Major brands are likely to focus on product innovation and research & development activities to strengthen their presence in the market.