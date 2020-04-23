Produce Packaging Market: Industry Demands, Top Key Players, Industry Analysis & Forecast By 2024

Market for produce packaging is experiencing a strong growth as increase in fresh produce production along with the growing role of packaging in the traceability, marketing and protection of fresh vegetables and fruits. Also increasing presence of dry cut, ready to eat produce will offer extra suitability and tends to use more value added produce packaging. Increased nutritional awareness and rising interest in fresh fruits such as produce, as a key element of healthy lifestyle are some trends currently followed among the consumers which are anticipated to increase the demand for products with produce packaging.

Light weight, comparatively low cost, decent protective performance, established recycling infrastructure and graphics capabilities makes the corrugated boxes segment as a leader by packaging type in produce packaging market. Maturity of many applications, increase in moderate price and competition from reusable plastic containers for produce packaging is expected to restraint the demand for boxes in the middle of the forecast tenure. But at the same time it is anticipated that demand for expensive box structures such as white top line board boxes, modeler boxes, moisture resistant boxes and recyclable boxes will increase significantly in produce packaging market. Among the packaging type segment plastic containers used for produce packaging are expected to experience fastest growth. Berry applications and widening use with other produce stuffs will help to propel the growth of this sub segment in produce packaging market. Competitive products used for produce packaging such as stand up pouches can act as a restraints to the box segment. Due to the fact that pouches are less expensive than rigid containers higher demand is anticipated for pouches.

Request to View Brochure of Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=15251

Population growth, increased availability of ready to eat food and trends towards healthier eating habits are some of the drivers for fruits application segment and it will outpace the overall produce packaging average in near future. New product introduction in produce packaging for vegetables application segment in nontraditional categories are anticipated to assist the advancements in outputs for most of the vegetable types. The use of overwrap trays for fresh produce is also expected to grow with a significant CAGR during the forecasted period but the increasing use plastic bags and stand up pouches used for produce packaging may decrease the demand for trays and clamshells.

In terms of geography, the produce packaging market has been divided in to five key regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. The produce packaging market is expected to register healthy CAGR during the forecast period. North America is anticipated to be the dominant market for produce packaging market followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The market in Asia Pacific region is expected to grow with a significant CAGR during the forecasted period. Countries like India and China in Asia Pacific regions are top producers of fruits such as pear, banana, mango, grapes, peach, apple, lemon etc. and are likely to provide abundant opportunities for the growth of the produce packaging.

Some of the key players in the produce packaging market are Amcor Limited, Coveris Holdings S.A, Smurfit Kappa Group, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Mondi Plc, Bemis Company, Inc., International Paper Company, D.S. Smith Plc, Silgan holdings Inc., RockTenn Company, and Sealed Air Corporation.

Request to View ToC of the report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=15251