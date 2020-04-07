Procurement Software Market 2019| Estimated value of USD 13632.99 million by 2026

To produce this global Global Procurement software market report, a team of multilingual researchers who are skilled at different languages come together with which they professionally execute market research globally. The purpose of Global Procurement software market report is to provide a detailed analysis of Semiconductors and Electronics industry and its impact based on applications and on different geographical regions. This wide-ranging market research report acts as a backbone for the success of business in any sector. The report gives details about the top players and brands that are driving the market. By attaining an actionable market insight via this Global Procurement software market research report, sustainable and profitable business strategies can be built.

Global Procurement software market is driven by increasing demand for smart phones, which is projecting a rise in estimated value from USD 6471.99 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 13632.99 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.76% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Market Definition: Global Procurement Software Market

Procurement software can be defined as application that coordinated & automates the task which is involved in acquiring the product & service information. This software enables automation in procurement or purchase of the product for the organization which provides the information to every employee so that everyone related to procurement department gets updated about the prices & the quantity.

Market Drivers:

Rise in the need of procurement process automation which reduces the complexity & gives the transparent information within the organization.

Due to consolidation of supply chain management which decreased the process complexity, this increased the demand for procurement software.

Market Restraints:

There is lack of infrastructure in many organization to be compatible with traditional & conventional system

Hindrance within the quality due to automation in procurement leads to restraining this market.

Segmentation: Global Procurement Software Market

By Deployment On-Premises On-Cloud



By Software type Spend Analysis E-Sourcing E-Procurement Contract Management Supplier Management Others

By Organization Size Small And Medium Enterprise Large Enterprises

By Vertical Retail Automotive Travel & Logistics Electronics IT & Telecommunication Mining Others



By Geography North America US Canada Mexico South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



Competitive Analysis: Global Procurement Software Market

Global procurement software market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of procurement software market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Procurement Software Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in procurement software market are Oracle, IBM Corporation, Coupa Software Inc., Epicor Software Corporation, JDA Software Inc., Mercateo , SAP SE,, Zycus Inc, Infor, Tungsten Corporation plc., OpusCapita Solutions Oy, Ivalua Inc., Epicor Software Corporation, Proactis Holdings Plc, SAP SE , JAGGAER, Tradeshift, Basware, BuyerQuest Holdings Inc.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key Market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

