Procurement Analytics Market Global Industry Analysis, Future Market Scope, Key Competitors, Application, Size by Countries, Growth by Region during Forecast Period 201-2024

Research Report on "Global Procurement Analytics Industry 2019"

Procurement Analytics is a software tool that offers quantitative methods to derive actionable insights and outcomes from datasets. The procurement analytics provide comprehensive information about the historical data, and with the help of predictive analytical tools enables enterprises to forecast future trends. These quantitative data allows enterprises with data-driven decision-making to gain a competitive advantage in the market. Moreover, implementing analytics in the procurement process, allows enterprises to achieve better visibility and control over expenses.

One of the important aspects covered in the Global Procurement Analytics Market report includes the Procurement Analytics market segmentation. The market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, region, players, and end users. The global Procurement Analytics market report includes the detailed analysis of each segment and sub-segment across all important parameters such as value and volume statistics, market share, CAGR, and projections for the forecast period.

To Calculate The Market Size, Considers Value And Volume Generated From The Sales Of The Following Segments:

Segmentation by Product Type:

Breakdown Data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Cloud-based

On-premise

Segmentation by Application:

Breakdown Data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

BFSI

Healthcare and Life Sciences

IT & Telecom

Retail & E-Commerce

Energy And Utilities

Others

Market Segment by Regions, Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The Report Also Presents the Market Competition Landscape and a Corresponding Detailed Analysis of the Major Vendor/Manufacturers in the Market. The Key Manufacturers Covered in this Report:

IBM

SAP

Oracle

Tamr

Zycus

SAS Institute

Accenture

GEP

Genpact

Sievo

Dataction

Tungsten Corporation

Rosslyn Data Technologies

BirchStreet

The Global Procurement Analytics Market report includes the value chain and stakeholder analysis in the Procurement Analytics market for the customers to provide key insights into the Procurement Analytics market. This global report further includes the market outlook for the customers to understand the market from all perspectives and they shall be empowered to make better business decisions in the global Procurement Analytics market. The insights and opportunities provided within the global Procurement Analytics market report make it all the more helpful for the customers to know the market well and deduce the best ways to generate the maximum revenue across all streams and channels.

Table of Content:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report:

Market Introduction

Research Objectives

Market Research Methodology

Chapter Two: Executive Summary:

Market Overview

Procurement Analytics Market Segment by Application

Chapter Three: Global Procurement Analytics Market by Players:

Procurement Analytics Sales Market Share by Players 2016-2019

Procurement Analytics Sale Price by Players

Competition Landscape Analysis

Chapter Four: Procurement Analytics Market by Regions:

Procurement Analytics by Regions

Global Procurement Analytics Value by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas:

Americas Procurement Analytics Market Consumption by Countries, Consumption by Type & Application

Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

Chapter Six: APAC:

APAC Procurement Analytics Market Consumption by Countries, Consumption by Type & Application

Chapter Seven: Europe:

Procurement Analytics Market Consumption by Application, Consumption by Type

Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa:

Middle East & Africa Procurement Analytics Market by Countries by Application, Consumption by Type

Key Economic Indicators of Few Middle East & Africa Countries

Chapter Nine: Procurement Analytics Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends:

Procurement Analytics Market Drivers and Impact

Procurement Analytics Industry Challenges and Impact

Market Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer:

Direct Marketing

Indirect Marketing

Procurement Analytics Distributors

Procurement Analytics Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global Procurement Analytics Market Forecast:

Procurement Analytics Consumption Forecast (2019-2024)

Procurement Analytics Value Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

Global Procurement Analytics Forecast by Application

Chapter Twelve: Procurement Analytics Market Key Players Analysis:

Sensus

Company Details

Procurement Analytics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2019)

Procurement Analytics Product Offered

Chapter Thirteen: Research Findings and Conclusion on Procurement Analytics Market

