Proctitis is characterized by the inflamed lining tissue of the inner rectum due to several medical conditions. The common causes of proctitis are sexually-transmitted infections (STIs), inflammatory bowel diseases (ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease), anal trauma, rectal infections, and radiation therapy for ovarian, anal, rectal, or prostate cancer.

Download the sample report at: https://www.pharmaproff.com/request-sample/1035

Tenesmus; pain in rectum, anus, and abdominal region; bleeding from rectum; watery diarrhea; mucus discharge from rectum; and loose stools are some of the symptoms of proctitis.

Get the detailed analysist at: https://www.pharmaproff.com/report/proctitis-therapeutics-pipeline-analysis

The standard treatments available for proctitis are medications which includes anti-inflammatory drugs, antibiotics, antifungals, and immunosuppressants. Some of the major companies operating in the proctitis pipeline arena includes Synedgen Inc. and Innovation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Make enquiry before purchase at: https://www.pharmaproff.com/enquiry/1035

The report provides a comprehensive understanding of the pipeline activities covering all drug candidates under various stages of development, with the detailed analysis of pipeline and clinical trials.

Pipeline analysis of drugs by phases includes product description and development activities including information about clinical results, designations, collaborations, licensing, grants, technology, and others.

About Us:

Pharma Proff, is a frontline market intelligence and consulting solutions provider catering to the information and data needs of burgeoning sectors across the world, including pharmaceutical and healthcare. With meticulously curated research reports on the industry landscape, we empower companies in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors to make informed business decisions and base their marketing strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

Pharma Proff

Toll-free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.pharmaproff.com