Processed Cheese Market Set for Rapid Growth And Trend, by 2028

Shifting consumer preference towards organic, plant-based alternatives, and vegan food products are critical dynamics impacting the overall growth of global processed cheese market. Moreover, surge in lactose intolerance cases, globally have substantially reduced the consumption of dairy products, including processed cheese. New products in the form of natural (hard and semi-hard cheese) is reflecting inclination towards natural cheese and away from processed format. Growing penetration of novel and artisan cheese products is anticipate to take away a significant revenue slice from the processed cheese market. Authentic and premium ingredients offered by more artisanal brands is making the processed cheese market highly competitive and volatile, predicts Fact.MR.

As per a recent report by Fact.MR, the global processed cheese market is anticipated to represent a sluggish growth over the assessment period of 2017-2022. Lying in the low growth-high value quadrant through 2022, the global processed cheese market is likely to exceed the US$ 17 Billion mark by 2022 end. Fact.MR foresees the growing penetration of convenience snacking formats as an important factor supplementing to the growth of global processed cheese market.

Geographically, the processed cheese market in Europe is likely to remain lucrative and stable over the forecast period, despite significantly high per capita consumption levels. High milk production often leading to surpluses are often offloaded in the cheese market, thereby, offering white space opportunities to companies active in the European processed cheese market. Fact.MR’s recommendations to key companies include new ingredient solutions for players using processed cheese in ready-to-eat formats such as pizzas and sandwiches among other cheese-based snacks. The European processed cheese market is notably mature, calling for strong consolidations and strategic mergers and acquisitions, for an overall stable brand share. As per Fact.MR’s research, Europe is likely to hold nearly 47 percent of the total revenue share of processed cheese market, closely followed by North America.

Convenient packaging in the form of portion control packages, will push the global adoption of processed cheese. At 26 percent, Fact.MR’s research represents processed cheese blocks as the largest shareholder, in terms of product form. Increasing demand for innovative flavors delivered in convenient formats that can be easily consumed on-the-go and fit the busy lifestyles of adult consumers will drive the sales of processed cheese in block format. The ‘clean eating’ revolution has changed the product labeling landscape significantly with manufacturers being pushed to adhere to stringent labeling regulations. Fact.MR foresees smaller brands being better positioned in this aspect compared to big businesses owing to product innovation and premiumization. Consumption worth US$ 4,500 Million in processed cheese blocks format is recorded by Fact.MR for the said timeline. Slice form of processed cheese is anticipated to be a fast growing segment in the coming years.

Sales of processed cheese through wholesales/distributor/ direct segment is likely to gain prominence through 2022 and remain the most lucrative sales channel over the forecast period. Wholesales/distributor/direct segment is anticipated to hold nearly 33 percent, of the total revenue share. However, sales of processed cheese through online retailers, expanding at a CAGR of 3.4 percent, will remain the fastest expanding sales channel through 2022, owing the increasing penetration of ecommerce platforms. Application of processed cheese in F&B processing is anticipated to hold over one-third revenue share of the processed cheese market, followed by HoReCa segment.

Along with an in-depth segmentation analysis, Fact.MR’s report on global processed cheese market also offers a competitive landscape, profiling top players in the said market. In addition to their company overview, Fact.MR’s report covers the key financials, company overview, product profiling, and key developmental strategies of the key players. Mondelez International, Inc., Savencia SA, and Sargento Foods Inc are some key players profiled in the report on global processed cheese market.