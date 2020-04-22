Process Plant Automation Market Revenue, Opportunity, Segment and Key Trends 2019-2025 Rockwell Automation Emerson Electric Mitsubishi Electric Robert Bosch Ricohdocs Process Automation Solutions

DecisionMarketReports.com adds “Global Process Plant Automation Market 2018 Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2025” reports to its database.
A process automation is used to automatically control a process such as chemical, oil refineries, paper and pulp factories.
Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global process plant automation market over the forecast period owing to rapid adoption of automaton and advanced technologies in a rapid growing industrial environment.
In 2018, the global Process Plant Automation market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 12% during 2019-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Rockwell Automation
Emerson Electric
Mitsubishi Electric
Robert Bosch
Ricohdocs
Process Automation Solutions
Process and Plant Automation
Primetals Technologies
Metso
Maverick Technologies
Honeywell
Schneider Electric
Koyo Electronics Industries
Hitachi
Toshiba
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
DCS
HMI
PLC
SCADA
MES
APC
Market segment by Application, split into
Oil & Gas
Pulp & Paper
Mining & Minerals
Energy & Power
Chemical & Petrochemical
Food Processing
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Process Plant Automation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Process Plant Automation development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Process Plant Automation are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
