Process Automation & Instrumentation Market Report Trends, Growth, Strong Application, Scope, Key Players, Growth Overview and Forecast by 2024

Global Process Automation & Instrumentation Market, By communication protocol (Wired Communication Protocol, Wireless Communication Protocol) By solution (Programmable Logic Controller (PLC), Distributed Control System (DCS), Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA), Human Machine Interface (HMI), Safety Automation, Advanced Process Control (APC), Manufacturing Execution System (MES)) By End-user (Chemicals, Energy & Power, Food & Beverages, Metals & Mining, Oil & Gas, Pharmaceuticals, Pulp & Paper, Water & Wastewater, Others) By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa)
The Global Process Automation & Instrumentation Market accounted to USD 60.8 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024.
Top Key Players:
- ABB Ltd.
- Emerson Electric Co.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Siemens AG
- Rockwell Automation, Inc.
- General Electric Co.
- Metso Corporation
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- Schneider Electric Se
- Yokogawa Electric Corporation
- Among others.
Market Drivers and Restraints:
- Rising Adoption of IoT Across Various Industries
- Growing Emphasis on Regulatory Compliances in Process Industries
- Increasing Focus to Improve Production Efficiency and Optimize Operating Costs
- Growing Demand for Proactive Solutions That Determine Failures at Component Level
Report Segmentation:
On the basis of communication protocol:
- Wired Communication Protocol
- Wireless Communication Protocol
On the basis of solution:
- Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)
- Distributed Control System (DCS)
- Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)
- Human Machine Interface (HMI)
- Safety Automation
- Advanced Process Control (APC)
- Manufacturing Execution System (MES)
On the basis of End-user:
- Chemicals
- Energy & Power
- Food & Beverages
- Metals & Mining
- Oil & Gas
- Pharmaceuticals
- Pulp & Paper
- Water & Wastewater
- Others
On the basis of geography:
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.
Competitive Analysis:
Global Process Automation & Instrumentation Market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of flow cytometry market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.
