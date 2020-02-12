Process Automation & Instrumentation Market Report Trends, Growth, Strong Application, Scope, Key Players, Growth Overview and Forecast by 2024

Global Process Automation & Instrumentation Market, By communication protocol (Wired Communication Protocol, Wireless Communication Protocol) By solution (Programmable Logic Controller (PLC), Distributed Control System (DCS), Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA), Human Machine Interface (HMI), Safety Automation, Advanced Process Control (APC), Manufacturing Execution System (MES)) By End-user (Chemicals, Energy & Power, Food & Beverages, Metals & Mining, Oil & Gas, Pharmaceuticals, Pulp & Paper, Water & Wastewater, Others) By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa)

The Global Process Automation & Instrumentation Market accounted to USD 60.8 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024.

Top Key Players:

ABB Ltd.

Emerson Electric Co.

Honeywell International Inc.

Siemens AG

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

General Electric Co.

Metso Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Schneider Electric Se

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Among others.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rising Adoption of IoT Across Various Industries

Growing Emphasis on Regulatory Compliances in Process Industries

Increasing Focus to Improve Production Efficiency and Optimize Operating Costs

Growing Demand for Proactive Solutions That Determine Failures at Component Level

Report Segmentation:

On the basis of communication protocol:

Wired Communication Protocol

Wireless Communication Protocol

On the basis of solution:

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

Distributed Control System (DCS)

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

Human Machine Interface (HMI)

Safety Automation

Advanced Process Control (APC)

Manufacturing Execution System (MES)

On the basis of End-user:

Chemicals

Energy & Power

Food & Beverages

Metals & Mining

Oil & Gas

Pharmaceuticals

Pulp & Paper

Water & Wastewater

Others

On the basis of geography:

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Competitive Analysis:

Global Process Automation & Instrumentation Market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of flow cytometry market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

