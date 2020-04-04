Probiotics Market Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Recent Trends by Leading Manufacturers & Regions

The growing demand for probiotics among the rising number of health aware consumers is anticipated to drive the growth of the global probiotics market during the forecast period. A huge number of health benefits related to probiotic goods, is one of the main factors increasing the demand for probiotics based products.

Moreover, rising consciousness among the users regarding health benefits from the probiotic yoghurts is helping in expansion of the probiotic market in North America and Europe. Yogurt is known for its nutritional value and health benefits.

Extended application areas of probiotics in agriculture and disease control and treatments, huge investments fueled innovations in probiotic products and process technology, and promising health benefits of functional foods containing probiotic ingredients are some of the factors driving the global probiotics market.

Asia-Pacific dominates the global probiotic market due to the growth and various research developments going on in Japan, along with the incentives given from India and China.

The global probiotics market in North America is also growing rapidly due to the increasing demand for probiotics amongst the U.S. population.

The major competitors in the global probiotics market include Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd, Nestlé, Danone, Arla Foods, Sønderhøj, DuPont, BioGaia, General Mills Inc., Probi, Magellan Minerals Ltd, Mother Dairy, and Lifeway Foods, Inc. Some of the other competitors are Institut Rosell-Lallemand Inc, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Nebraska Cultures, Inc, ConAgra Foods, Inc, and Chr. Hansen A/S.