Probiotic Supplements Market Size, Status, Sales and Growth Opportunities by 2019-2027

The Qualitative research study accompanied by ORBIS RESEARCH titled on “Global Probiotic Supplements Market describing the Product / Business Scope, Overview and outlook from 2019 to 2027”. In this Research Report provides primary and secondary data for studies, the scope of the product and vendor briefings. The market Study is segmented by key regions which are accelerating the marketization and study is segmented by products type, status, size, trends, key players, market opportunities, application, challenges and forecast to 2027. Probiotic Supplements Market Major Key Players/ Manufacturer included in the Report some of them Sanofi, The Procter & Gamble Company, Novartis, i-Health, Inc., Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd., BioGaia, Bayer Group, Probi AB, RENEW LIFE, Danisco A/S, etc.

Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts @: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3028330

The global probiotic supplements market is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.43%, and will reach USD 3.28 Bn by 2027. Awareness about health and fitness is augmenting the need for nutritional diets and maintenance of healthy microbiota, thereby propelling the demand for probiotic supplements.

Form segment insights:

Probiotics are consumed mostly in dry form as capsules, powder, chewable, and tablets. The rising adoption of gummies and chewable probiotic supplements is expected to increase the growth of the dry probiotics market across the world. The dry probiotic supplements segment held a market share of 83% in 2017. The development of dry probiotic supplements for chronic diseases will fuel the growth of the segment, at an expected CAGR of 10.15% during the 2018-2027 period.

Source segment insights:

Based on the source, the market was dominated by the bacteria-based probiotic supplements segment, with a 91% share in 2017. Most probiotic supplements include bacterial strains, of which, Lactobacillus sp and Bifidobacterium sp are used widely for the maintenance of healthy microbiota.

Distribution channel segment insights:

The pharmacy store-based probiotic supplements segment was the leading contributor to the global probiotic supplements market, having generated 46% of the market value in 2017. However, the online store-based probiotic supplements segment is expected to witness the highest expansion, at a CAGR of 13.49% during the 2018-2027 period. The key online distribution channels for probiotic supplements include Amazon, Costco, and The Vitamin Shoppe, among others.

Application segmentation insights:

The segment for gastrointestinal health will be the leading contributor to the global probiotic supplements market, and is anticipated to contribute approximately 64% to the global market value by 2027. The reason for being the leading application segment can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of digestive diseases and diarrhea, due to changing food habits and lifestyle, especially in developing countries.

Regional insights:

The North America probiotic supplements market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 10.68% during the 2018-2027 period, leading to a global revenue of USD 1483.1 Mn by 2027. Increasing awareness about the benefits of probiotic supplements, and inclinations towards preventive care will aid the growth of the market. The Asia-Pacific probiotic supplements market is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 11.34% between 2018 and 2027.

Companies covered:

Sanofi

The Procter & Gamble Company

Novartis

i-Health, Inc.

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd.

BioGaia

Bayer Group

Probi AB

RENEW LIFE

Danisco A/S

Enquire before buy or customization in Report: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/3028330

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report versions like North America, Latin America, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa, UK, China or Asia-Pacific.

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019

Email id: [email protected]sresearch.com