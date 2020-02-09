Proactive Services Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2025

Proactive services refers to the services designed to monitor people and objects, and control or reduce the damage to property and information. Proactive services are the services that aid and facilitate physical security measures. Rising incidences of terrorism and concerns about safety and security are some of the important reasons driving the demand for proactive services market, globally.

The primary objective of the proactive market is the protection and prevention of accidents in order to serve the interests of people, equipment and property. The increase in incidences of robbery and break-ins has resulted in escalated demand for proactive services. Further, the emerging trend of convergence of logical and physical security and increased demand for integrated physical security solutions are expected to boost the growth of proactive services market. Privacy concerns with respect to breach of personal and profession data could be a major restraining factor affecting the growth of the market.

Number of factors such as the increasing demand for new advanced security systems, technical breakthroughs in the field of smart sensors and devices, supporting government regulations, increasing adoption of IoT and related services are driving the growth of the market. Further, the rising demand for the network security solutions across the industries to maintain the flow of operations over the network and use of various maintenance solutions by small and medium enterprises are adding to the growth of overall market in the developed regions.

Increasing IT related activities among the organizations with growing concerns about cyber-security can be attributed to the growth of proactive services market. Moreover, the consumers are becoming more aware about the security related products and services that are available in the market and are willing to invest into such services considering its long term benefits. Developing economies in Asia, such as India and China are inviting global players to enter their market, which is in-turn supporting the growth of overall proactive services market.

In the current scenario, few well established players have deeply penetrated into the proactive services market by introducing new competitive products in the market. The companies are strengthening their position through mergers & acquisitions and are continuously investing in research and development (R&D) activities to come up with solutions to cater to the customer’s changing requirements. Furthermore, the vendors are planning to invest in artificial intelligence, big data analytics and advanced machine learning with a target to provide cost competitive and technologically advanced products in the market.

The global proactive services market cab be segmented on the basis of application, technology type, organization size, service, end-use and geography. On the basis of application the global proactive services market can be classified into network management, data center management, cloud management, application management, device endpoint management, customer experience management and others. On the basis of technology the global proactive market can be bifurcated into big data analytics, business intelligence, machine intelligence and others. While considering the services part, the market can be divided into managed services, technical support and design and consulting. The organization size segment can be classifies into small and medium enterprises and large enterprises. In terms of end-use the proactive services market has been segmented into BFSI, IT and telecom, retail, healthcare, defense/government, automotive and others. Further, the market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America on the basis of geography.

Some of the key players operating in the global proactive services market are Cisco, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Microsoft, IBM, Ericsson, Juniper Networks, Huawei, Nokia Networks, Avaya, Fortinet, Symantec, DXC Technology, and McAfee. These leading companies have primarily focused on collaboration, innovation and expansion to increase maintain their market position.

Request For TOC Report @

