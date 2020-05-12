Privileged User Password Management Market 2019 Challenges, Sales Channels, Distributors, Revenue, Growth Potential by Avatier Ca Technologies Courion Corporation Dell Sonicwall Fastpass Corp Hitachi ID Systems

DecisionMarketReports.com published “Global Privileged User Password Management Market” from its database. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
In 2017, the global Privileged User Password Management market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Privileged User Password Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Privileged User Password Management development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Avatier
Ca Technologies
Courion Corporation
Dell Sonicwall
Fastpass Corp
Hitachi ID Systems
IBM
Netiq
Microsoft
Sailpoint Technologies
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Desktop
Mobile Devices
Voice Enabled Password Reset
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Telecom & It
Energy, Oil & Gas
Public Sector & Utilities
Manufacturing
Education
Healthcare
Retail & Wholesale Distribution
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Privileged User Password Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Privileged User Password Management development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Privileged User Password Management are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
