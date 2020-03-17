Privileged Access Management Solutions Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Industry Demand, Trends, Forecast To 2024

PAM tools help organizations provide secure privileged access to critical assets and meet compliance requirements by managing and monitoring privileged accounts and access. PAM tools offer features that enable security and risk leaders to: • For all use cases: o Discover privileged accounts on systems, devices and applications for subsequent management. o Automatically randomize, manage and vault passwords and other credentials for administrative, service and application accounts. o Control access to privileged accounts, including shared and “firecall” (emergency access) accounts. o Isolate, monitor, record and audit privileged access sessions, commands and actions.
According to this study, over the next five years the Privileged Access Management Solutions market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Privileged Access Management Solutions business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Privileged Access Management Solutions market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Privileged Access Management Solutions value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Software
Physical Appliance
Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Windows
Unix & Linux
Mac OS
Infrastructure Devices and IoT
Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3712853-global-privileged-access-management-solutions-market-growth-status
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Thycotic
CyberArk
BeyondTrust (Bomgar)
BeyondTrust
Centrify
ManageEngine
Devolutions
Iraje
Wallix
Arcon
CA Technologies
One Identity
Hitachi ID Systems
Wheel Systems
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Privileged Access Management Solutions market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Privileged Access Management Solutions market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Privileged Access Management Solutions players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
Table of Contents
2019-2024 Global Privileged Access Management Solutions Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Privileged Access Management Solutions Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 Privileged Access Management Solutions Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Privileged Access Management Solutions Segment by Type
2.2.1 Software
2.2.2 Physical Appliance
2.2.3 Virtual Appliance
2.2.4 Others
2.3 Privileged Access Management Solutions Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Privileged Access Management Solutions Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Privileged Access Management Solutions Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Privileged Access Management Solutions Segment by Application
2.4.1 Windows
2.4.2 Unix & Linux
2.4.3 Mac OS
2.4.4 Infrastructure Devices and IoT
2.5 Privileged Access Management Solutions Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Privileged Access Management Solutions Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Privileged Access Management Solutions Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Privileged Access Management Solutions by Players
3.1 Global Privileged Access Management Solutions Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Privileged Access Management Solutions Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Privileged Access Management Solutions Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Privileged Access Management Solutions Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
…..
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Thycotic
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Privileged Access Management Solutions Product Offered
11.1.3 Thycotic Privileged Access Management Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Thycotic News
11.2 CyberArk
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Privileged Access Management Solutions Product Offered
11.2.3 CyberArk Privileged Access Management Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 CyberArk News
11.3 BeyondTrust (Bomgar)
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Privileged Access Management Solutions Product Offered
11.3.3 BeyondTrust (Bomgar) Privileged Access Management Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 BeyondTrust (Bomgar) News
11.4 BeyondTrust
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Privileged Access Management Solutions Product Offered
11.4.3 BeyondTrust Privileged Access Management Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 BeyondTrust News
11.5 Centrify
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Privileged Access Management Solutions Product Offered
11.5.3 Centrify Privileged Access Management Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Centrify News
11.6 ManageEngine
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Privileged Access Management Solutions Product Offered
11.6.3 ManageEngine Privileged Access Management Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 ManageEngine News
11.7 Devolutions
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Privileged Access Management Solutions Product Offered
11.7.3 Devolutions Privileged Access Management Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Devolutions News
……Continued
Make an enquiry of this Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3712853-global-privileged-access-management-solutions-market-growth-status
Contact Us:
Norah Trent
Partner Relations & Marketing Manager
Ph: +1 (339) 368 6938 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)