Privileged Access Management Solutions Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Industry Demand, Trends, Forecast To 2024

PAM tools help organizations provide secure privileged access to critical assets and meet compliance requirements by managing and monitoring privileged accounts and access. PAM tools offer features that enable security and risk leaders to: • For all use cases: o Discover privileged accounts on systems, devices and applications for subsequent management. o Automatically randomize, manage and vault passwords and other credentials for administrative, service and application accounts. o Control access to privileged accounts, including shared and “firecall” (emergency access) accounts. o Isolate, monitor, record and audit privileged access sessions, commands and actions.

According to this study, over the next five years the Privileged Access Management Solutions market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Privileged Access Management Solutions business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Privileged Access Management Solutions market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Privileged Access Management Solutions value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Software

Physical Appliance

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Windows

Unix & Linux

Mac OS

Infrastructure Devices and IoT

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Thycotic

CyberArk

BeyondTrust (Bomgar)

BeyondTrust

Centrify

ManageEngine

Devolutions

Iraje

Wallix

Arcon

CA Technologies

One Identity

Hitachi ID Systems

Wheel Systems

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Privileged Access Management Solutions market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Privileged Access Management Solutions market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Privileged Access Management Solutions players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Privileged Access Management Solutions Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Privileged Access Management Solutions Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Privileged Access Management Solutions Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Privileged Access Management Solutions Segment by Type

2.2.1 Software

2.2.2 Physical Appliance

2.2.3 Virtual Appliance

2.2.4 Others

2.3 Privileged Access Management Solutions Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Privileged Access Management Solutions Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Privileged Access Management Solutions Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Privileged Access Management Solutions Segment by Application

2.4.1 Windows

2.4.2 Unix & Linux

2.4.3 Mac OS

2.4.4 Infrastructure Devices and IoT

2.5 Privileged Access Management Solutions Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Privileged Access Management Solutions Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Privileged Access Management Solutions Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Privileged Access Management Solutions by Players

3.1 Global Privileged Access Management Solutions Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Privileged Access Management Solutions Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Privileged Access Management Solutions Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Privileged Access Management Solutions Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

…..

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Thycotic

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Privileged Access Management Solutions Product Offered

11.1.3 Thycotic Privileged Access Management Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Thycotic News

11.2 CyberArk

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Privileged Access Management Solutions Product Offered

11.2.3 CyberArk Privileged Access Management Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 CyberArk News

11.3 BeyondTrust (Bomgar)

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Privileged Access Management Solutions Product Offered

11.3.3 BeyondTrust (Bomgar) Privileged Access Management Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 BeyondTrust (Bomgar) News

11.4 BeyondTrust

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Privileged Access Management Solutions Product Offered

11.4.3 BeyondTrust Privileged Access Management Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 BeyondTrust News

11.5 Centrify

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Privileged Access Management Solutions Product Offered

11.5.3 Centrify Privileged Access Management Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Centrify News

11.6 ManageEngine

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Privileged Access Management Solutions Product Offered

11.6.3 ManageEngine Privileged Access Management Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 ManageEngine News

11.7 Devolutions

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Privileged Access Management Solutions Product Offered

11.7.3 Devolutions Privileged Access Management Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Devolutions News

……Continued

