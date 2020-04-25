Private Tutoring Market 2019 Overview by Type, Manufacturer and Regions

Private Tutoring Market report would help stakeholders better understand their competitors and gain more insights to enhance their position in the market. The competitive landscape section includes competitor ecosystem, and product developments in the Private Tutoring market.

Private Tutoring has been defined in various ways. Tutoring primarily refers to. “extra lessons after school”.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Private Tutoring market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Private Tutoring value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Online/E Tutoring

Teaching in Home

Others

Segmentation by application:

Academic Training

Sports Training

Art Training

Others

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Ambow Education

New Oriental

TAL Education

Xueda Education

American Tutor

TutorZ

com

Eduboard

Manhattan Review

ITutorGroup

MindLaunch

MandarinRocks

Web International English

Kaplan

Brighter Minds Tutoring

EF Education First

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

APAC

Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Private Tutoring consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Private Tutoring market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Private Tutoring manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Private Tutoring with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Private Tutoring submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

