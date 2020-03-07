PRIVATE & PERSONAL SECURITY SERVICES 2019 GLOBAL MARKET DEMAND, GROWTH, APPLICATION AND TOP KEY PLAYERS ANALYSIS REPORT

This report focuses on the global Private & Personal Security Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Private & Personal Security Services development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Pinkerton

Blackwater Protectio

Allied Universal

Hook Private Security

International Protective Service, In

Paradigm Security

US Security Associates

SIS

Beijing Baoan

Shandong Huawei Security Group Co., Ltd

Transguard

Prosegur

Secom

China Security & Protection Group

Andrews International

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Executive/VIP Protection

Residential Protection

Executive Drivers

Asset Protection

Technical Surveillance Countermeasure (TSCM) Services

Market segment by Application, split into

CEOs

Entertainers

Athletes

Royalty

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Private & Personal Security Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Private & Personal Security Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

