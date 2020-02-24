Private Cloud Market Poised to Incur Steadfast Growth during 2019-2024

Latest Report Available at Analytical Research Cognizance, “Private Cloud Market” provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.

Global Private Cloud Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during forecast period.

Private cloud services, like Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service, are offered by noticeable cloud service providers, like Cisco Systems, Inc., Dell Inc., HP Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, and others, to manage, host, and maintain all types of cloud services in private deployment model.

Private cloud services are providing easy access to server, network, and storage for all user types that includes large enterprises and SMEâ€™s. Global private cloud services market is estimated to witness significant growth rate, owing to the rising ICT expenditure by the government of various developed and the developing regions.

Banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) segment is witnessed great demand in global private cloud services market in 2017 because of data security over increasing customer base and internet user. Additionally, less investment in new hardware and pay-as-you-go deployment model in private cloud are fueling the growth of market during forecast period. Also, government & education, and healthcare segments have witnessed improved adoption of cloud across different regions, due improved security and improved reliability & scalability of private cloud services.

Product provides constant access to clients and keeps their documents protected which is encouraging organizations to incorporate these services in their business. Product is having broad application scope in SMEâ€™s and is used by major companies like Amazon, Microsoft. Increase in demand for personal cloud solutions and services to synchronize is driving the demand during forecast period. Better reliability and more control over a wide range of data are fueling the growth of market.

Installation of software as a service, and Technological advancements to address potential security threats is providing a boost to the private cloud market. Use of encrypted files in the private cloud is helping in addressing the cloud related concern primarily.

Growth in enterprise mobility and security issues over cloud deployment is contributing to the market growth in North America and Europe. Latin America and MEA is estimated to hold less market share in the global private cloud services market as compared to other regions, because of slow ICT spending and slow adoption of private cloud services. Also, Middle East and Africa are expected to gain grip, but the growth is projected to be constant during the forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding private cloud market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, report also focuses on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTERâ€™s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to emerging segment in private cloud market.

Scope of Global Private Cloud Market:

Global Private Cloud Market by Type:

Dedicated private cloud

Virtual private cloud

Global Private Cloud Market by Delivery Mode:

Software as a service

Platform as a service

Infrastructure as a service

Global Private Cloud Market by Organization Size:

SMEâ€™s

Large Enterprises

Global Private Cloud Market by Vertical:

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Telecommunications and IT

Retail

Government

Energy and resources

Manufacturing

Healthcare and life sciences

Transport and logistics

Media and entertainment

Others

Global Private Cloud Market by Geography:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Players Operated in Market Include:

International Business Machine Corporation

Rackspace

Oracle

BMC Software

Citrix

Cisco

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Microsoft

VMware, Inc.

Eucalyptus

Dell Inc

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Red Hat, Inc

Salesforce.com, Inc

