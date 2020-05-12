Private Bodyguard Service Market Up-to-Date Analysis of Market Trends and Technological Improvements 2019-2025 | G4S Securitas Allied Universal US Security Associates SIS

DecisionMarketReports.com published “Global Private Bodyguard Service Market” from its database. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
A bodyguard (or close protection officer) is a type of security guard or government law enforcement officer or soldier who protects a person or a group of peopleusually high-ranking public officials or officers, wealthy people, and celebritiesfrom danger: generally theft, assault, kidnapping, assassination, harassment, loss of confidential information, threats, or other criminal offences. The group of personnel who protect a VIP are often referred to as the VIP’s security detail.
In 2017, the global Private Bodyguard Service market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Private Bodyguard Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Private Bodyguard Service development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
G4S
Securitas
Allied Universal
US Security Associates
SIS
TOPSGRUP
Beijing Baoan
OCS Group
ICTS Europe
Transguard
Andrews International
Control Risks
Covenant
China Security & Protection Group
Axis Security
DWSS
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Service
Equipment
Market segment by Application, split into
Commercial
Personal
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Private Bodyguard Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Private Bodyguard Service development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Private Bodyguard Service are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Private Bodyguard Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Service
1.4.3 Equipment
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Private Bodyguard Service Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Commercial
1.5.3 Personal
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Private Bodyguard Service Market Size
2.2 Private Bodyguard Service Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Private Bodyguard Service Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Private Bodyguard Service Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Private Bodyguard Service Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Private Bodyguard Service Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Private Bodyguard Service Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Private Bodyguard Service Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Private Bodyguard Service Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Private Bodyguard Service Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Private Bodyguard Service Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Private Bodyguard Service Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Private Bodyguard Service Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
5 United States
5.1 United States Private Bodyguard Service Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Private Bodyguard Service Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Private Bodyguard Service Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Private Bodyguard Service Market Size by Application
6 Europe
6.1 Europe Private Bodyguard Service Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Private Bodyguard Service Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Private Bodyguard Service Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Private Bodyguard Service Market Size by Application
7 China
7.1 China Private Bodyguard Service Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Private Bodyguard Service Key Players in China
7.3 China Private Bodyguard Service Market Size by Type
7.4 China Private Bodyguard Service Market Size by Application
8 Japan
8.1 Japan Private Bodyguard Service Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Private Bodyguard Service Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Private Bodyguard Service Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Private Bodyguard Service Market Size by Application
9 Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Private Bodyguard Service Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Private Bodyguard Service Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Private Bodyguard Service Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Private Bodyguard Service Market Size by Application
10 India
10.1 India Private Bodyguard Service Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Private Bodyguard Service Key Players in India
10.3 India Private Bodyguard Service Market Size by Type
10.4 India Private Bodyguard Service Market Size by Application
11 Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Private Bodyguard Service Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Private Bodyguard Service Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Private Bodyguard Service Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Private Bodyguard Service Market Size by Application
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 G4S
12.1.1 G4S Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Private Bodyguard Service Introduction
12.1.4 G4S Revenue in Private Bodyguard Service Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 G4S Recent Development
12.2 Securitas
12.2.1 Securitas Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Private Bodyguard Service Introduction
12.2.4 Securitas Revenue in Private Bodyguard Service Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Securitas Recent Development
12.3 Allied Universal
12.3.1 Allied Universal Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Private Bodyguard Service Introduction
12.3.4 Allied Universal Revenue in Private Bodyguard Service Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Allied Universal Recent Development
12.4 US Security Associates
12.4.1 US Security Associates Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Private Bodyguard Service Introduction
12.4.4 US Security Associates Revenue in Private Bodyguard Service Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 US Security Associates Recent Development
12.5 SIS
12.5.1 SIS Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Private Bodyguard Service Introduction
12.5.4 SIS Revenue in Private Bodyguard Service Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 SIS Recent Development
12.6 TOPSGRUP
12.6.1 TOPSGRUP Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Private Bodyguard Service Introduction
12.6.4 TOPSGRUP Revenue in Private Bodyguard Service Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 TOPSGRUP Recent Development
12.7 Beijing Baoan
12.7.1 Beijing Baoan Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Private Bodyguard Service Introduction
12.7.4 Beijing Baoan Revenue in Private Bodyguard Service Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Beijing Baoan Recent Development
12.8 OCS Group
12.8.1 OCS Group Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Private Bodyguard Service Introduction
12.8.4 OCS Group Revenue in Private Bodyguard Service Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 OCS Group Recent Development
12.9 ICTS Europe
12.9.1 ICTS Europe Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Private Bodyguard Service Introduction
12.9.4 ICTS Europe Revenue in Private Bodyguard Service Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 ICTS Europe Recent Development
12.10 Transguard
12.10.1 Transguard Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Private Bodyguard Service Introduction
12.10.4 Transguard Revenue in Private Bodyguard Service Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Transguard Recent Development
12.11 Andrews International
12.12 Control Risks
12.13 Covenant
12.14 China Security & Protection Group
12.15 Axis Security
12.16 DWSS
13 Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
