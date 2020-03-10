Printed Electronics Market Research Depth Study and Gross Margin Analysis till 2023

Printed Electronics Market Overview:

The Global Printed Electronics Worldwide Market is anticipated to garner a market value of USD 11.50 billion by the end of 2023. The Global Printed Electronics Industry is likely to garner a 13% CAGR during the forecast period of 2018-2023, owing to a rising need for cost-effectively developed electronics. Printing electronics comprises printing methods that are used to create electrical devices on a variety of substrates. It generally uses printing equipment such as screen printing, flexography, gravure, inkjet, and offset lithography, all of which are suitable for defining patterns on materials. Printed electronics are expected to provide widespread, very low-cost, low-performance systems for multiple applications including flexible displays, decorative and animated posters, as well as, smart labels.

Get Free Sample copy @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7053

Developments in the internet of things (IoT) is also anticipated to contribute significantly to the growth of the global printed electronics market. Also, a rapid expansion of the consumer electronics industry has caused an upsurge in demand for printed electronics technology during the forecast period.

Furthermore, lower manufacturing costs, increased demand for flexible electronics, and rising demand for environment-friendly technology are also contributing to the growth in the printed electronics market. Increased investments in the printed electronics industry are likely to propel growth and development in the printed electronics market. In contrast, the printed electronics market is also estimated to witness hinderance in growth due to a lack of expertise in the field and budget constraints in the development of existing technology.

Printed Electronics Market Key Players

Market Research Future (MRFR) has profiled many noteworthy players in the global printed electronics market including SAMSUNG (South Korea), FM Systems (US), Agfa-Gevaert (Belgium), Novacentrix (US), BASF (Germany), Thin Film Electronics (Norway), E Ink Holdings (Taiwan), Molex (US), Xerox (Palo Alto Research Center) (US), Brightvolt (US), and Intrinsiq Materials (US).

Printed Electronics Market Industry Update

March 2019: Mühlbauer and PragmatIC have announced a strategic partnership to deliver solutions that support the integration of PragmatIC’s unique flexible integrated circuits (FlexICs). Mühlbauer is a technology supplier of RFID, smart label production and personalization solutions. PragmatIC is a pioneer company in the production and innovation of low-cost, flexible electronics.

Printed Electronics Market Segmentation

The global printed electronics market is segmented by Market Research Future (MRFR) on the basis of printing technology, application, and industry vertical. By printing technology, the printing electronics market is segmented into inkjet printing, gravure printing, screen printing, and flexographic printing. Based on application, the printed electronics market has been segmented into RFID tags, photovoltaics, displays, batteries, and sensors, lighting solutions. Based on industry vertical, the printed electronics market is segmented into consumer electronics, healthcare, aerospace and defense, automotive, retail, and consumer goods.

Printed Electronics Market Detailed Regional Analysis

The global printed electronics market is segmented by geography by Market Research Future into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific (APAC) and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is estimated to hold dominance over the global printed electronics market during the assessment period of 2018 to 2023. Faster adoption of latest and innovative technologies in the semiconductor industry, coupled with a developed infrastructure to support seamless integration is prognosticated to enable North America to hold dominance in the printed electronics market. The region also showcases an enormous potential for revenue generation in the printed electronics industry owing to a rise in the adoption of printed electronics technologies in the automotive and consumer electronics industries. The U.S. is anticipated to govern the printed electronics market in the region.

The Asia Pacific is predicted to showcase the fastest market growth for printed electronics during the review period owing to the availability of low-cost technologies, and the presence of many manufacturing firms in the region. Countries such as China, India, and Japan are expected to pose as leading country-specific markets in the Asia Pacific during the forecast timeline.

Access Printed Electronics Market Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/printed-electronics-market-7053

Printed Electronics Market Competitive Analysis

The prominent players in the printed electronics market are anticipated to follow organic as well as inorganic approaches to capture larger market shares. Some of these approaches include product development, strategic partnerships with peers, as well as, mergers and acquisitions to broaden product portfolio and propose innovative solutions. The competitiveness in the global printed electronics market is predicted to intensify due to prompt technological advancements. Many organizations are likely to focus fiercely on their product portfolios and integration of the latest innovations to deliver advanced products and gain a competitive advantage in the market.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]