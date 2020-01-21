Preventive Maintenance Software Market-Industry 2019 Growth, Trend, Size, Share, Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Preventive maintenance refers to regular, routine maintenance to help keep equipment up and running, preventing any unplanned downtime and expensive costs from unanticipated equipment failure. It requires careful planning and scheduling of maintenance on equipment before there is an actual problem as well as keeping accurate records of past inspections and servicing reports. Preventive management can be very complex, especially for companies with a lot of equipment. For this reason, many companies rely on preventive maintenance software to help organize and carry out all their preventive maintenance needs.

The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. The USA takes the market share of 42.6% in 2018, followed by Europe with 28.3%. China’s consumption market has a quicker growing speed, with a CAGR of 12.97%.

According to this study, over the next five years the Preventive Maintenance Software market will register a 11.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1060 million by 2024, from US$ 560 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Preventive Maintenance Software business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Preventive Maintenance Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Maintenance Connection

EMaint

Hippo

Mpulse

ManagerPlus

Software AG

Infor

SAP

IBM

Oracle

IQMS

Building Engines

GE

Dude Solutions

Corrigo

This study considers the Preventive Maintenance Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

On-premises

Cloud-based

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

BFSI

Hospital

Factory

Logistics

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Preventive Maintenance Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Preventive Maintenance Software market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Preventive Maintenance Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Preventive Maintenance Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Preventive Maintenance Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Points from Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Preventive Maintenance Software by Players

4 Preventive Maintenance Software by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Preventive Maintenance Software Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Maintenance Connection

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Preventive Maintenance Software Product Offered

11.1.3 Maintenance Connection Preventive Maintenance Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Maintenance Connection News

11.2 EMaint

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Preventive Maintenance Software Product Offered

11.2.3 EMaint Preventive Maintenance Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 EMaint News

11.3 Hippo

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Preventive Maintenance Software Product Offered

11.3.3 Hippo Preventive Maintenance Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Hippo News

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

