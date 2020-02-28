Pretzel Salt Market Understanding the Key Product Segments and their Future 2018-2028

Pretzel salt is a food grade, crushed, white crystalline, NaCl (sodium chloride) produced under strict process control procedures. It is made from finely grounded salt that doesn’t absorb moisture as much as regular salts. The grains of pretzel salt are flat and rectangular shaped. The shape of the pretzel salt adheres to pretzels and other baked goods such as bread, hard rolls, and bagels. Additional applications of pretzel salt include fortification of meat, salt-coated fish, zucchini fritters and pickling. Increasing demand for ready-to-eat food products and the needs of healthy snacks are assisting the growth of the pretzel salt market.

Increasing Consumption of Pretzel and Other Baked Goods is Providing a Lift to the Pretzel Salt Market

Pretzel salt is a non-melting salt, also known as coarse food grade salt. Pretzel salts’ distinctive features include translucent appearance and non-containment of additives. Its opaque, white color promote visual appeal. The size of the coarse particle of the pretzel salt is ideal in a way that it provides excellent handling properties and superior storage in baked goods. Pretzel salt is carefully extracted and contains no-additives and thus is considered natural or organic and it can be used for the clean label products, which is one of the major driving factor of the market. On account of the benefits it provides, the nutrient-dense pretzel salt has been receiving quite a buzz. The aspects that hold out as the most important driver for the growth of the pretzel salt market are the wide range of applications it possesses in the food industry.

Global Pretzel Salt Market: Segmentation

On the basis of application, global pretzel salt market has been segmented as –

Cereals

Baked Goods

Dry Blends

Seasonings

Meat

Poultry

Fish

On the basis of product type, global pretzel salt market has been segmented as –

Natural

Iodized

On the basis of distribution channel, global pretzel salt market has been segmented as –

Direct Sales (B2B)

Indirect Sales (B2C) Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Online Stores Specialty Stores Other Retailers



Global Pretzel Salt Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the key players operating in the global pretzel salt market are Cargill, Morton Salt, Hoosier Hill Farm LLC, Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc., SaltWorks Inc., QualiTech Corp., San Francisco Salt Company, Jacobsen Salt Co., Barry Farm Foods, and Southwest Salt Company LLC, among others.