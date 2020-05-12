Preterm Birth Prevention and Management Market to Witness Robust Expansion throughout the Forecast 2017 – 2027

Preterm birth is also referred as premature birth of a baby. Preterm birth is considered when a baby is born fewer than 37 weeks gestational age. These babies are known as preemies or premmies. A developing baby undergoes through crucial growth process throughout the pregnancy including the final month. During the last month of pregnancy the brain, lungs, and liver fully develops. If babies are born too early than the desired time period of pregnancy, it creates high chances the disability for the baby. Preterm birth is sub-categories in three stages based on gestational age viz. extremely preterm (less than 28 weeks), very preterm (28 to 32 weeks), moderate to late preterm (32 to 37 weeks). Preterm birth occurs due to various reasons but the multiple pregnancies, infections and chronic conditions such as diabetes and high blood pressure are the common cause of preterm birth. Some cause of preterm birth might be the genetic influence and some are still unidentified.

Preterm Birth Prevention and Management Market: Drivers and Restraints

WHO has estimated that every year 15 million babies are born preterm which is the primary factor responsible for the growth of preterm prevention and management market. Preterm birth is also the leading cause of death among the children under 5 years of age, responsible for approximately 1 million deaths in 2015. Beside than increasing awareness by various NGO about women healthcare during the pregnancy will propel the growth of preterm birth prevention and management market. Hospitals are frequently organizing awareness programme to use the Progesterone Supplementation to avoid the premature delivery will also boost the growth of preterm birth prevention and management market. Stringent regulatory scenario for the drug approval to treat the pregnant women will deter the growth of preterm birth prevention and management market to some extent.

Preterm Birth Prevention and Management Market: Segmentation

The global Preterm Birth Prevention and Management market is classified on the basis of treatment type, distribution channel, and geographic region.

Based on treatment type, Preterm Birth Prevention and Management market is segmented into following:

Antibiotics

Tocolytic Therapy

Progesterone Supplementation

Others

Based on distribution channel, Preterm Birth Prevention and Management market is segmented into following:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Preterm Birth Prevention and Management Market: Overview

Preterm Birth Prevention and Management market is expected show exponential growth over the forecast owing to rising incidences of premature birth. According to WHO, the rate of preterm birth ranges from 5% to 18% of babies born across the 184 countries throughout the globe. Among all the preterm birth, 60% of cases happen only in South Asia and Africa but preterm birth is actually a global issue. More than 90% of extremely preterm babies born in low-income countries die within the first few days of life; yet less than 10% of extremely preterm babies die in high-income settings. In 2015, WHO has developed new guidelines with recommendations for improving outcomes of preterm births. By treatment type, Progesterone Supplementation is expected to gain more traction for Preterm Birth Prevention and Management market over the forecast period. Among all distribution channel hospital pharmacies expected to gain maximum market share for Preterm Birth Prevention and Management market.

Preterm Birth Prevention and Management Market: Regional Overview

Based on geographic region Preterm Birth Prevention and Management market is classified into seven key regions, North, America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to dominate the global Preterm Birth Prevention and Management market due to a large number of preterm birth in this region. After North America, Preterm Birth Prevention and Management market is followed by Western Europe owing to advancement in technology and development of new drugs. In APEJ region India and China is will dominate Preterm Birth Prevention and Management market due to rising incidences of preterm birth.

Preterm Birth Prevention and Management Market: Key Players

Some of player across the value chain of Preterm Birth Prevention and Management market are Aquatic Remedies Pvt. Ltd., Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc., Anglo French Drugs & Industries Limited, Biophar Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd., Jasco Labs (P) Ltd., BSA Pharma Inc. and others.