Pressure Transmitters Market Comprehensive Study Segmented by Key Players 2024 – Danfoss, Wecan, Weltech, Saic, Guanghua, Huakong and Others

A pressure transmitter is an instrumentation and measurement device used to determine and feed the pressure attribute of a medium, consisting of a sensing unit, amplifier, and an output signal generator, applied in control systems in end-user industries to control the flow rate of the medium, and in some cases also sensing and transmitting the flow rate and temperature of the medium.

Despite weak market performance, the global pressure transmitter market remained on a growth track in 2014. However, the decline did not have significant impact on 2014 pressure transmitter production. Softening demand in new orders reported by many suppliers toward the end of 2014 and the almost whole 2015 has been keeping the stable growth in production.

The ongoing low oil prices will keep capital investment low in the oil & gas industry. Other industries are also expected to remain extremely wary of their expenses.

As many oil & gas projects are long-term, the slowdown did not have much impact on automation expenditures in 2014. However, it is highly likely to have significant impact in the near future.

According to this study, over the next five years the Pressure Transmitters market will register a 1.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2980 million by 2024, from US$ 2770 million in 2019.

Leading Pressure Transmitters Market Players

Emerson(Rosemount)

Yokogawa

Honeywell

E+H

Schneider(Foxboro)

ABB

Siemens

SMAR

Azbil (Yamatake)

Fuji

Danfoss

Wecan

Weltech

Saic

Guanghua

Huakong

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Absolute Pressure Transmitters

Differential Pressure Transmitters

Gauge Pressure Transmitters

Multivariable Transmitters

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Chemical Industry

Electric Power Generation

Oil & Gas

Water & Wastewater

Food & Beverage

Metals

Pulp & Paper

Global Pressure Transmitters Market – Regional and Geographical Segment

Americas

APAC

Southeast Asia

Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Research Objectives:

– To study and analyze the global Pressure Transmitters consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

– To understand the structure of Pressure Transmitters market by identifying its various subsegments.

– Focuses on the key global Pressure Transmitters manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

– To analyze the Pressure Transmitters with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

– To project the consumption of Pressure Transmitters submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

– To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

– To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

