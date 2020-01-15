Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Challenges

Major trend being witnessed in the global pressure sensitive adhesives market is the shifting demand toward non-polluting adhesives such as water-based. Water-based adhesives, unlike the conventional adhesives are non-polluting in nature as they have lesser volatile organic compounds (VOCs). As a result, end-use industries across various nations are increasingly preferring these adhesives over conventional vehicles. Hence, the market is witnessing the shift from the usage of conventional adhesives to water-base adhesives.

Based on chemistry, the pressure sensitive adhesives market is categorized into acrylic, rubber, and ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA). Acrylic adhesives accounted for a significant share in the market, owing to the fact that these adhesives are widely used for bonding different materials including paper, glass, plastic, wood, and metal. Moreover, high demand for acrylic adhesives in flexible packaging industry is another factor that is expected to boost the market for acrylic adhesives during the forecast period.

Based on region, the pressure sensitive adhesives market is categorized into Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Among all these regions, the market is dominated by Asia-Pacific. More than half of the total water-based adhesives demand comes from China, which makes it a key market in the Asia-Pacific region. Additionally, the demand for commodities and appliances in the Asia-Pacific region is huge, which is the key driving factor for the market in applications such as tapes, labels, and graphics. The automobile industry continues to grow significantly in Asia-Pacific countries, such as China and India, which influences the demand for tapes for automobile applications.

Major restraints identified in the pressure sensitive adhesives market are fluctuation in raw material prices and requirement for high capital for setting up the adhesive production facility. Over the past few years, prices of raw materials have increased sharply, thereby eroding the profitability of companies operating in this field. Moreover, political uncertainties due to protectionist outlook in the western economies have added woes to the companies, thereby faltering their production capacity expansion plans. Thus, the delay in expansion plans will continue to hinder the growth of the market in the coming years.

