Pressure Relief Valve Market Steady Growth of Oil & Gas Industry to Set Pace for Demand Growth

Global Pressure Relief Valve Market – Key Research Findings
- The global pressure relief valve market was valued at around US$ 4.2 Bn in 2017, and is estimated to grow at a 3.5% CAGR over 2018–2028.
- In terms of unit sales, East Asia and South Asia are expected to register relatively high value and volume growth in the pressure relief valve market throughout the forecast period.
- Healthy growth of industries such as oil & gas, chemical processing, power generation, pharmaceuticals, pulp & paper, and food & beverages, among others, in China, India, and other Asian countries, is the key driving factor for the growth of the pressure relief valve market.
- Moreover, low production cost and labor cost, and lenient regulations in such regions are encouraging various end-use vertical players, including oil & gas, pharmaceutical, chemical, and textile manufacturers to expand their manufacturing facilities in these regions, which, in turn, is expected to drive the demand for pressure relief valves.
- With the growing number of accidental incidences (overpressure) in several industries, there has been a greater demand for enhanced safety in any industrial operation. Regulatory bodies have formed numerous regulations to improve operation safety, and thus, there has been greater demand for high-performance pressure relief valves.
- With around 50 reactors under construction, nuclear power capacity is steadily increasing all across the globe. Pressure relief valves play an important role in the successful and safe operations of nuclear plants by protecting turbines, super heaters, and boilers to help the stations run at predefined pressures.
- Growth in digitalization and the increasing need for remote applications have enhanced the demand for smart pressure relief valves that help in improving their durability and minimizing product loss.
- India, Argentina, and the ASEAN region are picking up in the pressure relief valve market, owing to the robust outlook of various industries in these countries.
Key Driving Factors of the Pressure Relief Valve market
- Growing demand for pressure relief valves from pharmaceutical industries
- The governments of various countries are launching healthcare schemes and programs to improve healthcare facilities. Such policies and initiatives are expected to translate into positive changes across the value chain of the healthcare industry.
- For instance, in 2018, the Government of India initiated a National Health Protection Scheme, ‘Ayushman Bharat’. Under this scheme, over 100 million poor families in the country will get a cover of around US$ 7,000 per family per year.
- Thus, the aforementioned factors will increase the demand for pharmaceutical drugs, which, in turn, will boost the demand for pressure relief valves in the pharmaceutical industry during the forecast period.
- Introduction of new production plants in the chemical industry to push the sales of pressure relief valves
- The setting up of chemical plants meant for the manufacturing of crude oil by-products across Latin America is expected to boost the manufacturing sector in Argentina, Brazil, Peru, etc. The installation of manufacturing plants is expected to create scope for the installation of high-pressure pipelines, and subsequently pressure relief valves for the transmission of chemicals, steam, etc.
- In the recent past, Honeywell International Inc. announced the installation of a new PET plant worth US$ 0.9 billion in Brazil, and there will be one more investment worth US$ 8.1 Bn towards the fertilizer sector, i.e. urea, ammonia, and phosphates. Moreover, investments are planned for expansion in Argentina (new LAB plant), Peru (ethylene and polyethylene plant), Mexico (ethyl benzene plant), etc.
- The chemical Industry in the United States is one of the most prominent manufacturing destinations. The country caters to both, the domestic as well as global markets. The chemical industry generally includes specialty chemicals, basic chemicals, etc., and requires a huge number of pressure relief valves. Expansion in the chemical industry will fuel the growth of the pressure relief valve market across the U.S. as well as the world.
Pressure Relief Valve Market Structure Analysis
- Top companies operating in the pressure relief valve market include are General Electric, Emerson Electric Co., Watts Water Technologies, Inc., Weir Group Plc., Alfa Laval Corporate AB, Curtiss-Wright Corp., Flow Safe, Inc., CIRCOR International, Inc., AGF Manufacturing, Inc., Mercury Manufacturing Company, IMI Plc., and Goetze KG Armaturen, among others.
- These players are trying to expand and grow in the pressure relief valve market through strategic steps of development. This report on the pressure relief valve market is designed to provide relevant information regarding these players, and also about the key strategies that they have adopted.