Pressure Relief Devices Market to Reach USD 3.72 Billion by 2023 with CAGR of 5.41%

Industry Outlook and Trend Analysis

The global pressure relief devices market was worth USD 2.31 billion in the year 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 3.72 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.41% during the forecast period. Body pressure has been perceived as the most vital outward figure included the advancement of weight ulcers. Pressure ulcer is restricted damage of the skin and additionally basic tissue coming about because of an outside mechanical load by our body, connected to delicate natural tissues. The European Weight Ulcer Counseling Board (EPUAP) characterized weight ulcers into four classifications to be specific stage I (non-blanchable erythema), organize II (scraped spot or a blister), arrange III (superficial ulcer) and stage IV (profound ulcer). Stage IV is considered as the most critical weight ulcer that can make crisis restorative conditions. Weight ulcers can be averted by various help surface gadgets that incorporate pads, sleeping pads, claim to fame overnight boardinghouses. The weight alleviation gadgets showcase is encountering critical development attributable to rising number of patients determined to have weight ulcers combined with developing geriatric population.

Type Outlook and Trend Analysis

On the basis of type, the global pressure relief devices market is segmented into; Low-Tech Devices and High-Tech Devices. Low-tech devices or static help gadgets are ideally used to diminish the weight on the skin and tissue experienced by patients because of their body weight. Factors, for example, avoidance of ulcer, cost adequacy and simple operability are powering the development of the low-tech devices portion. In this manner, attributable to the previously mentioned factors low-tech gadgets portion commanded the worldwide weight alleviation gadgets advertise in 2013. The low-tech devices portion has been sub-fragmented into Foam-based Mattress, Gel-based Mattress, Fiber Filled Mattress, Water/Fluid Filled Mattress and Air Filled Mattress. Foam based mattresses are utilized to diminish the improvement of pressure ulcers. Likewise, cost adequacy, simple accessibility, low specialized intricacy and higher solace are a portion of the noticeable components that impel the take-up of these mattresses.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis

On the basis of geography, North America represented the biggest piece of the pie in the worldwide pressure relief devices market in 2013 and is required to develop at a relentless development rate amid the gauge time frame from 2014 to 2023. The strength of this area was fundamentally because of expanding pervasiveness of weight ulcers and rising interest for different propelled advanced mattresses. However, Asia-Pacific is relied upon to witness the quickest development rate amid the gauge time frame from 2014 to 2023. Expanding geriatric population in couple of Asian nations and rising extra cash are the central point anticipated that would drive the market in Asia-Pacific.

Competitive Insights

The key players of global pressure relief devices market report incorporate ArjoHuntleigh; BSN medical, Inc.; Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.; PARAMOUNT BED HOLDINGS CO., LTD., Acelity; Invacare Corporation; and Talley Group Ltd. Some organizations are concentrating on new item dispatches as a piece of their vital extension. The market is set apart by associations amongst organizations and acquisitions of littler players. For example, in 2015, ArjoHuntleigh teamed up with BAM Labs to give BAM Labs Smart Bed Technology to the intense care market in the U.S.

The Pressure Relief Devices Market is segmented as follows-

By Type:

Low-Tech Devices

Foam-based Mattress

Gel-based Mattress

Fiber Filled Mattress

Water/Fluid Filled Mattress

Air Filled Mattress

High-Tech Devices

Dynamic Air Therapy Beds

Kinetic Beds

By Region:

North America

US Canada Mexico

Europe

Germany UK France Russia Italy Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China Japan South Korea India Southeast Asia Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America

Brazil Argentina Columbia South Africa Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia UAE Egypt Nigeria South Africa Rest of MEA

