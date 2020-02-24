Pressure Relief Devices Market is Projected to be Worth US$2.80 billion by the End of 2020

Geographically, North America accounted for the largest market share in the global pressure relief devices market in 2013 and is expected to grow at a steady growth rate during the forecast period from 2014 to 2020. The dominance of this region was mainly due to increasing prevalence of pressure ulcers and rising demand for various advanced mattresses. For instance, Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ) stated that around 2.5 million people in the U.S. are diagnosed with pressure ulcers every year. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period from 2014 to 2020. Increasing geriatric population in few Asian countries and rising disposable income are the major factors expected to drive the market in Asia-Pacific.

Moreover, owing to the presence of vast opportunities for pressure ulcer products companies operating in this market have adopted distribution and partnership strategies to gain market share. For instance, in September 2011, Talley Group Limited collaborated with an India-based medical bed frame manufacturer, Janak Healthcare Private Ltd. Major market players operating in this market include ArjoHuntleigh, AB (Innova Extra mattress), Covidien plc (Wings quilted premium under pads), Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NP50 Prevention Surface), Invacare Corporation (Invacare Softform Excel Mattress), Stryker Corporation (PositionPRO), Talley Group Limited (QUATTRO PLUS) and Paramount Bed Holdings Co., Ltd. (Accumax mattress).