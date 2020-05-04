Pressure Infusor Market 2019 Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2024

A pressure infusor is a specially designed cuff and bladder device used to pressurize sterile parenteral fluids to provide for rapid infusion into patients suffering from hypovolemia (diminished volume of circulating blood in the body) and its complications.

The classification of pressure infusor includes manual pressure infusor and automatic pressure infusor. The production proportion of manual pressure infusor in 2015 is about 97%, in the future, the manual pressure infusor will be more and more, due to most of them are disposable.

Pressure infusor is widely used in infusion of IV solutions, infusion of blood and others. The most proportion of pressure infusor is infusion of blood, and the consumption in 2015 is 8500 k units.

According to this study, over the next five years the Pressure Infusor market will register a 3.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 250 million by 2024, from US$ 210 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Pressure Infusor business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Pressure Infusor market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Pressure Infusor value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Manual Pressure Infusor

Automatic Pressure Infusor

Segmentation by application:

Infusion of IV Solutions

Infusion of Blood

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

BD

Smiths Medical

3M

Merit Medical Systems

Sarstedt

Armstrong Medical

VBM Medizintechnik

Sun-Med

Wego

ERKA

Sujia

Rudolf Riester

Biegler

AC Cossor & Son

Nuova

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Pressure Infusor consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Pressure Infusor market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Pressure Infusor manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Pressure Infusor with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Pressure Infusor submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Pressure Infusor by Players

Chapter Four: Pressure Infusor by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global Pressure Infusor Market Forecast



