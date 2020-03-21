Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts to 2024 – Siemens, FlowCon International/Griswold, Comap Group and Others

Pressure independent control valves are an automatic temperature control valve and an automatic flow regulating valve packaged in one valve body. A ball valve with a characterized insert performs as a regular actuated temperature control valve, and a pressure control cartridge provides automatic flow regulation to maintain a constant flow of hot or chilled water regardless of system pressure changes.
In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) in the regions of United States and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV).
Globally, the Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) industry market is low concentrated as the manufacturing technology of Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) is relatively matures than some high-tech equipment.
According to this study, over the next five years the Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) market will register a 2.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 260 million by 2024, from US$ 230 million in 2019.
Leading Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Market Players
Frese A/S
Danfoss
I.V.A.R. S.p.a.
Siemens
FlowCon International/Griswold
Comap Group
Honeywell International
Crane Co
Xylem
Schneider
Belimo
Bray International
IMI PLC
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
Thread PICV
Flange PICV
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
Global Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) Market – Regional and Geographical Segment
Americas
APAC
Southeast Asia
Europe
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Research Objectives:
– To study and analyze the global Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
– To understand the structure of Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) market by identifying its various subsegments.
– Focuses on the key global Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
– To analyze the Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
– To project the consumption of Pressure Independent Control Valves (PICV) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
– To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
– To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
