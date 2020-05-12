Pressure Guidewires Market Highlighting Regional Revenue Share Dominance During 2024

Increasing healthcare expenditure on treatment of cardiovascular diseases continues to propel the demand for pressure guidewires in the world. Cardiovascular treatment procedures developed over the years have integrated the use of pressure guidewires for navigating through blood vessels or lesions. The instrumental contribution of pressure guidewire as a medical device in assisting the highly-intrinsic cardiovascular surgeries, coupled with the rising preference to angioplasty, helps it gain surplus demand from all corners of the world. A recent study conducted by Persistence Market Research projects that in 2017, global pressure guidewire revenues are estimated to reach US$ 538.02 million. By the end of 2024, these revenues will exhibit a CAGR of over 10%, effectuating the procurement of an estimated US$ 1,084.6 million in terms of global market value.

The global market for pressure guidewires continues to surge as medical organizations and research institutes are striving for the development of fractional flow reserve (FFR) technology. Advancements in FFR technologies will not only promote the use of pressure guidewires, but are intended to bring forth enhanced and more effective ways for angioplasty procedures such as PTA and PTCA.

According to Persistence Market Research, the global pressure guidewire market will witness significant contribution from Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Volcano Corporation) and Abbott Laboratories (St. Jude Medical, Inc.) – global industry leaders in medical device manufacturing. While these two players are expected to account for nearly two-third of global pressure guidewire revenues, the market will also see considerable involvement of North American companies Opsens, Inc. (Canada) and Boston Scientific Corporation (US).

Global Pressure Guidewire Market: Regional Overview

Key findings from the report indicate that North America will retain its dominance in the global pressure guidewire market by accounting for over 30% revenue share in 2017 and beyond. Nevertheless, the pressure guidewire market in Asia-Pacific (APAC) is anticipated to register fastest growth at 11.5% CAGR through 2024. While the Middle East & Africa (MEA) region might remain comparatively less lucrative for sales of pressure guidewires, Europe and Latin America are collectively projected to account for nearly US$ 400 million of global market value by the end of forecast period.

Request For Sample : https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/12859

Surging Demand for Flexibly-tipped Pressure Guidewires

In 2016, over 60% of global pressure guidewire revenues were accounted by sales of flat-tipped pressure guidewires. While the report predicts that demand for flat-tipped pressure guidewires will remain higher throughout the forecast period, flexible tip pressure guidewires are also expected to gain traction as a product. In 2017, global sales of flexible tip pressure guidewires will be bringing in an estimated US$ 202 million. Compared to flat-tipped pressure guidewires, revenues from sales of flexible tipped pressure guidewires will register increment at the highest CAGR – 11%.

In the report, titled “Pressure Guidewire Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2016-2024,” Persistence Market Research has projects that optical fiber technology will be witnessing higher preference for manufacturing and operating pressure guidewires. Nonetheless, revenues accounted by pressure wire technology are anticipated to remain higher and will surpass US$ 500 million by 2021. The report has identified hospitals as the largest end-user of pressure guidewires, contributing to nearly three-fourth of global pressure guidewire market value. Independent catheterization laboratories will also remain a key end-user, while demand for pressure guidewires will be comparatively less in ambulatory surgical centers.

Request For TOC : https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/12859

Company Profiles

Boston Scientific Corporation

Opsens Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Abbott Laboratories

Pressure Guidewires Market : Table Of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Introduction

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Taxonomy

3. Global Pressure Guidewire Market Analysis Scenario

3.1. Pricing Analysis

3.1.1. Pricing Assumptions

3.1.2. Price Projections Per Region

3.2. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Forecast

3.2.1. Market Size and Y-o-Y Growth

3.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity

3.3. Market Overview

3.3.1. Value Chain

3.3.2. Profitability Margins

3.3.3. List of Active Participants

4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Macro-economic Factors

4.2. Drivers

4.2.1. Supply Side

4.2.2. Demand Side

4.3. Restraints

4.4. Opportunity

4.5. Forecast Factors – Relevance and Impact

4.6. Technology Assessment and Overview

4.7. Regulatory Scenario

4.8. Brand Share Analysis (2015)

4.9. Economic Analysis

5. Global Pressure Guidewire Market Analysis and Forecasts, By Product Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis By Product Type

5.3. Y-o-Y Growth Projections By Product Type

5.4. Market Value Forecast By Product Type, 2016–2024

5.4.1. Flat Tipped Pressure Guidewires

5.4.2. Flexible Tip Pressure Guidewires

5.5. Market Attractiveness By Product Type

6. Global Pressure Guidewire Market Analysis and Forecasts, By Technology

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis By Technology

6.3. Y-o-Y Growth Projections By Technology

6.4. Market Value Forecast By Technology, 2016–2024

6.4.1. Pressure Wire Technology

6.4.2. Optical Fiber Technology

6.5. Market Attractiveness By Technology

7. Global Pressure Guidewire Market Analysis and Forecasts, By End User

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis By End User

7.3. Y-o-Y Growth Projections By End User

7.4. Market Value Forecast By End User, 2016–2024

7.4.1. Hospitals

7.4.2. Ambulatory Surgical Centers

7.4.3. Independent Catheterization Labs

7.5. Market Attractiveness By End User

8. Global Pressure Guidewire Market Analysis and Forecasts, By Region

8.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis By Region

8.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections By Region

8.3. Market Value Forecast By Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. APAJ

8.3.5. MEA

8.4. Market Attractiveness By Region

9. North America Pressure Guidewire Market Analysis and Forecast

9.1. Introduction

9.1.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis By Country

9.1.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections By Country

9.1.3. Key Regulations

9.2. Market Value Forecast By Product Type, 2016–2024

9.2.1. Flat Tipped Pressure Guidewires

9.2.2. Flexible Tip Pressure Guidewires

9.3. Market Value Forecast By Technology, 2016–2024

9.3.1. Pressure Wire Technology

9.3.2. Optical Fiber Technology

9.4. Market Value Forecast By End User, 2016–2024

9.4.1. Hospitals

9.4.2. Ambulatory Surgical Centers

9.4.3. Independent Catheterization Labs

9.5. Market Value Forecast By Country, 2016–2024

9.5.1. US

9.5.2. Canada

9.6. Market Attractiveness Analysis

9.6.1. By Product Type

9.6.2. By Technology

9.6.3. By End User

9.6.4. By Country

9.7. Drivers and Restraints: Impact Analysis

10. Latin America Pressure Guidewire Market Analysis and Forecast

10.1.Introduction

10.1.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis By Country

10.1.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections By Country

10.1.3. Key Regulations

10.2.Market Value Forecast By Product Type, 2016–2024

10.2.1. Flat Tipped Pressure Guidewires

10.2.2. Flexible Tip Pressure Guidewires

10.3.Market Value Forecast By Technology, 2016–2024

10.3.1. Pressure Wire Technology

10.3.2. Optical Fiber Technology

10.4.Market Value Forecast By End User, 2016–2024

10.4.1. Hospitals

10.4.2. Ambulatory Surgical Centers

10.4.3. Independent Catheterization Labs