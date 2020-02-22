Pressure Control Equipment Market Worth US $ 7.4 Billion by 2023

Download Brochure of Pressure Control Equipment Market spread across 152 Pages, Profiling Companies and Supported with 68 Tables and 46 Figures is now available at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1839152

Pressure control equipment market growth is driven by the technological advancement in oilfield equipment, increase in global investments in exploration and production (E&P), and rise in unconventional hydrocarbon production in North America. Refracturing activities in the US, along with rising activities in the offshore segment, create new opportunities for pressure control equipment companies.

The pressure control equipment market is estimated to grow from USD 5.7 billion in 2018 to USD 7.4 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.6% from2018 to 2023. Schlumberger (US), Weatherford (Switzerland), National Oilwell Varco (US), Baker Hughes (US), The Weir Group (UK), TIS Manufacturing (UK), Lee Specialties (Canada), Hunting (UK), and Brace Tool (Canada)are among the few leading players in the pressure control equipment market.

Get discount on Pressure Control Equipment Market with Forecast, Analysis, Trends and Company Profiles at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=1839152

“Market for high pressure to witness highest CAGR during forecast period”

The market for high pressure is estimated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. High pressure and high temperature wells require special instruments and materials. They also require extra preventive measures and experience as they are considered volatile reservoir environments. Thus, the need for instruments for high pressure environments provides companies the opportunity to customize pressure control equipment using special materials. The customization and other factors mentioned above lead to an increase in the cost of equipment.

“Ongoing offshore exploration activities to drive offshore pressure control equipment applications with higher CAGR from 2018 to 2023”

The market for offshore applications is estimated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Offshore activities require advanced technology, making the offshore market a capital intense one. The South China Sea, the West Australian Coast, and the Gulf of Thailand are the major hubs for offshore E&P activities in APAC. Other significant areas include the Caspian Sea and the Bay of Bengal. West Africa, Malaysia, and offshore regions of Venezuela and Brazil are the emerging market for pressure control equipment in the offshore application to gain the momentum during the forecast period.

Get purchase at https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1839152

“Increased investment expenditure in Mexico to drive North American pressure control equipment market and is expected to witness highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023”

The market in North America is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increased capital spending by major oil companies and boom in production from shale operation and deep water E&P activities in the Gulf of Mexico resulted in the growth of Pressure Control Equipment Market in North America. Also, the liberalization of Mexico’s oil & gas industry has led several entries into domestic E&P activities. As a result, exploration and extraction contracts have been awarded for offshore and onshore oil & gas fields by the Mexico’s National Hydrocarbon Commission.

In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and sub segments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews have been conducted with key industry people. The

breakup of the profile of primary participants has been given below:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 55%, Tier 2 – 20%, and Tier 3 – 25%

Tier 1 – 55%, Tier 2 – 20%, and Tier 3 – 25% By Designation: – C-Level Executives –44%,Directors – 38%, and Others – 18%

– C-Level Executives –44%,Directors – 38%, and Others – 18% By Region: North America – 20%, Europe – 40%, APAC – 30%, and RoW – 10%

About Us:

ReportsnReports.com is your single source for all market research needs. Our database includes 500,000+ market research reports from over 95 leading global publishers & in-depth market research studies of over 5000 micro markets.