Pressure Bandages Market – Know Industry Chain Structure, Marketing Channel Future Trend, Opportunities and Risks 2017-2025

Global Pressure Bandages Market: Overview

Pressure bandages, also popularly known as compression bandages, are dressings used as first-line of treatment to stop severe blood loss from a wound in emergency situations. The application of pressure helps in the prevention of excessive blood loss as well as any buildup of infections, and further assist in normal blood clotting. These bandages are preferably used for limbs as they allow better application and may be critical in saving lives in traumatic wound injuries before any professional help arrives. Pressure bandages are made of natural latex so as to avoid any allergic reaction to patient’s skin. They rose in popularity among militaries and Special Forces in war zones in various parts of the world where they became a choice of first aid in the management of traumatic wound injuries.

Global Pressure Bandages Market: Key Trends

The drive for pressure bandages stems from the substantially rising application in preventing hemorrhage. The rise in traumatic sports injuries and accidents causing profuse loss of blood is a notable factor bolstering the demand for compression bandages. The promising application of pressure bandages in the treatment of venous leg ulcers is a significant trend accentuating the market. They are initially preferred by physiotherapists for most acute injuries for reducing swelling. Pressure bandages have emerged as the matter of choice in a wide variety of venous leg ulcers among populations, especially in developed nations. The compression therapy used in pressure bandages is a clinically proven way for improving the venous function without affecting arterial function. Advances in expertise in using the therapy will open promising prospects in the market.

Request Sample Copy of the Report @

https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=3188

Global Pressure Bandages Market: Market Potential

In standard medical practice, pressure bandages are considered as the mainstay of treatment in venous leg ulcers management. Venous disease of the leg is the most common cause of all leg ulcers world over. In worldwide healthcare markets, a number of companies are focusing on developing cutting-edge technologies for improving the effectiveness of treatments for venous leg ulcers. Such initiatives are aimed at reducing the considerable burden venous leg ulcers exert on healthcare system, especially in developing and developed countries. In the U.K., this is greatly supported by venture capital firms who are making large volumes of funding to private companies and their efforts are based on publicly-funded research.

UK Innovation & Science Seed Fund (UKI2S), an early-stage venture capital fund has in March 2018 sought to invest in seven companies. The investment is made under £8.5m investment accelerator, Innovate UK, supported by in-grant funding and equity from the U.K. government. One of the companies benefitting from the governmental funding is SFH Oxford, a company actively pursuing innovations in treating venous leg ulcers. The company is developing a sensor-powered technology that will be instrumental in improving the application of compression or pressure bandages. This will greatly help in enhancing the efficacy of pressure bandages for treating the leg ulcer and reduce the morbid effect it has on the patient’s quality of life.

Request TOC of the Report @

https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=T&rep_id=3188

Global Pressure Bandages Market: Regional Outlook

Some of the key regional markets for pressure bandages could be North America, Latin America, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Africa. Of the various regions, North America is expected to be a prominent market. The demand for pressure bandages is fueled by the rising prevalence of diabetes in the regional population. Coupled with this, the growing morbidity of venous leg ulcers in the patient population is also favoring the growth of the regional market. The wider availability of products and the substantial technological advances made in treatment modalities are notable factors driving the growth of the North America market.

Global Pressure Bandages Market: Competitive Analysis

A number of players are launching products that can be conveniently applied and provide uniform compression. The products developed can be made to be effective for extended time period. Several companies are also focused on developing innovative technologies for compressor bandages to gain a competitive edge over others. Some of the top players operating in the pressure bandages market are BSN Medical, Tytek Medical, Persys Medical, Johnson & Johnson, Cardinal Health, Inc., ConvaTec, Inc., 3M, Smith & Nephew, and Medtronic Plc.

Read Comprehensive Overview of Report @

https://www.tmrresearch.com/pressure-bandages-market

About TMR Research

TMR Research is a premier provider of customized market research and consulting services to business entities keen on succeeding in today’s supercharged economic climate. Armed with an experienced, dedicated, and dynamic team of analysts, we are redefining the way our clients’ conduct business by providing them with authoritative and trusted research studies in tune with the latest methodologies and market trends.

Contact:

TMR Research,

3739 Balboa St # 1097,

San Francisco, CA 94121

United States

Tel: +1-415-520-1050