Pressure Bandages Market is Anticipated to be Valued at US$ 257.4 Mn by 2027

According to a new report by Future Market Insights titled “Pressure Bandages Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012 – 2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017 – 2027),” the global pressure bandages market is estimated to grow from US$ 186.5 Mn in 2017 to US$ 257.4 Mn by 2027 end. This reflects a CAGR of 3.3% over the forecast period 2017– 2027. The global market represents absolute $ opportunity of US$ 5.1 Mn in 2018 over 2017 and incremental opportunity of US$ 70.9 Mn between 2017 and 2027. North America is currently the most lucrative regional market for pressure bandages, followed by Western Europe and APEJ. However, in terms of annual growth, the Latin America pressure bandages market is anticipated to experience the highest CAGR of 3.9% during 2017-2027.

Global Pressure Bandages Market: Opportunities

Penetration of orthopaedic treatments in emerging economies including Asia Pacific and MEA is still not as widespread as compared to North America and Europe. This is owing to low awareness regarding advanced wound management and associated risk factors amongst the general as well as obese population

The retail e-commerce channel has gained significant attraction from consumers in the last few years, and is expected to show rapidly increasing adoption over the forecast period. Sales of pressure bandages through e-commerce have also increased in the last few years with e-commerce companies providing attractive discounts to their customers

Request to View a Sample Copy of This Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-1966

Global Pressure Bandages Market: Forecast by Product Type

On the basis of product type, the global market for pressure bandages is segmented into short stretch bandages, long stretch bandages and multi-layer compression systems. In terms of value, short stretch bandages are likely to dominate the market throughout the period of forecast, while the long stretch bandages segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment during 2017-2027.

Global Pressure Bandages Market: Forecast by Application

Segmentation by application includes lymphedema, leg ulcers, deep vein thrombosis and others. The leg ulcers segment is expected to be the most lucrative market for pressure bandages, with an attractiveness index of 1.9, while lymphedema is expected to remain the least attractive in the global market in revenue terms over the forecast period.

Global Pressure Bandages Market: Forecast by Raw Material

The different segments by raw material include cotton, latex, polyester, and others. Cotton dominated the pressure bandages market in revenue terms in 2016, and the trend is projected to continue throughout the forecast period.

Global Pressure Bandages Market: Forecast by Distribution Channel

On the basis of distribution channel, the global pressure bandages market is segmented into retail stores, online stores, hypermarkets & supermarkets, pharmacies and clinics. Retail stores and online pharmacies segments are expected to reflect an attractiveness index of 1.8 over the forecast period. The retail stores segment accounted for a market share of 41.4% in 2016.

Request to Browse Report Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-1966

Global Pressure Bandages Market: Forecast by Region

The seven key geographies of North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, APEJ, Japan and MEA have been covered in this report. North America dominated the pressure bandages market in revenue terms in 2016, and the trend is projected to continue throughout the forecast period. MEA and Japan are expected to remain least attractive in the global market in revenue terms, with a market attractiveness index of 0.2 over the forecast period.

Global Pressure Bandages Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the global pressure bandages market profiled in the report are BSN Medical (Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA), Smith & Nephew, 3M Inc., Medtronic Plc., Cardinal Health and ConvaTec Inc.