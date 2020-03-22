Press Fit Connector Market – Advanced technologies, Forecast and Winning Imperatives, 2019 – 2024

Analytical Research Cognizance has announced “Press Fit Connector Market” Report to its Data. This Report will help the reader with Better Understanding and Decision Making.

This report studies the Press Fit Connector market. By their name, press-fit connectors are pressed through properly dimensioned plated-through holes on a printed circuit board (PCB). This technology is an alternative to the soldering method and offers a number of advantages over its more traditional counterpart. With press-fit connectors, you can eliminate a number of negative aspects that come along with soldering: thermal stress on the PCB, cold solder joints, shorts (caused by solder bridging), and the elimination of lead-free solder, which introduces its own set of problems. Press-fit connectors are also easily repaired, more environmentally friendly, and cost effective.

Scope of the Report:

Press Fit Connector industry is relatively concentrated, manufacturers are mostly in the North America, Europe and Japan, among them, Europe accounted for more than 35.87% of the total production volume of global Press Fit Connector in 2017. TE is the world leading manufacturer in global Press Fit Connector market with the market share of 32.84%, in terms of revenue, followed by Samtec, Amphenol, Molex, JST and JAE.

Compared to 2016, Press Fit Connector market managed to increase revenue by 8.71 percent to $6797.15 million worldwide in 2017 from $6252.72 million in 2016. Overall, the Press Fit Connector market performance is positive, despite the weak economic environment.

The worldwide market for Press Fit Connector is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.7% over the next five years, will reach 9470 million US$ in 2024, from 6800 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Press Fit Connector in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

TE Connectivity

Samtec

Amphenol

Molex

Hirose

JAE

JST

HARTING

Yamaichi

ERNI

Fujitsu

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Brass Connecter

Stainless Steel Connecter

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Automotive Electronics

Electronic Product

Aerospace

Other

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Press Fit Connector product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Press Fit Connector, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Press Fit Connector in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Press Fit Connector competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Press Fit Connector breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Press Fit Connector market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Press Fit Connector sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Press Fit Connector Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

Chapter Four: Global Press Fit Connector Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Press Fit Connector by Country

Chapter Six: Europe Press Fit Connector by Country

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Press Fit Connector by Country

Chapter Eight: South America Press Fit Connector by Country

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Press Fit Connector by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Press Fit Connector Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Press Fit Connector Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Press Fit Connector Market Forecast (2019-2024)

