Preserved Fresh Flower Market 2019 Technological Advancements: A Key Factor Behind Growth by Florever Earth Matters ASC Roseamor Hortibiz

DecisionMarketReports.com adds “Global Preserved Fresh Flower Market 2018 Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2025” reports to its database.
In 2019, the market size of Preserved Fresh Flower is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of 11% during forecast period.
In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Preserved Fresh Flower.
This report studies the global market size of Preserved Fresh Flower, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
This study presents the Preserved Fresh Flower sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.
In global market, the following companies are covered:
Florever
Earth Matters
ASC
Roseamor
Hortibiz
Floraldaily
Iluba
Verdissimo
Beijing Sweetie-Gifts
Clovercraftworkshop
Preserves Beauty
Market Segment by Product Type
Rose
Hydrangea
Moss
Market Segment by Application
Wedding
Festival
Others
Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.
United States
China
European Union
Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the Preserved Fresh Flower status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the key Preserved Fresh Flower manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Preserved Fresh Flower are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report
1.3 Market Segment by Type
1.3.1 Global Preserved Fresh Flower Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2019-2025)
1.3.2 Rose
1.3.3 Hydrangea
1.3.4 Moss
1.4 Market Segment by Application
1.4.1 Global Preserved Fresh Flower Market Share by Application (2019-2025)
1.4.2 Wedding
1.4.3 Festival
1.4.4 Others
1.5 Study Objectives
1.6 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Preserved Fresh Flower Market Size
2.1.1 Global Preserved Fresh Flower Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Preserved Fresh Flower Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Preserved Fresh Flower Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Preserved Fresh Flower Sales by Regions 2014-2019
2.2.2 Global Preserved Fresh Flower Revenue by Regions 2014-2019
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
3 Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1 Preserved Fresh Flower Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Preserved Fresh Flower Sales by Manufacturers 2014-2019
3.1.2 Preserved Fresh Flower Sales Market Share by Manufacturers 2014-2019
3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Preserved Fresh Flower Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 Preserved Fresh Flower Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.3 Global Preserved Fresh Flower Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.3 Preserved Fresh Flower Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Key Manufacturers Preserved Fresh Flower Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served
3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Preserved Fresh Flower Market
3.6 Key Manufacturers Preserved Fresh Flower Product Offered
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type
4.1 Sales and Revenue for Each Type
4.1.1 Rose Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.1.2 Hydrangea Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.1.3 Moss Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Preserved Fresh Flower Sales Market Share by Type
4.3 Global Preserved Fresh Flower Revenue Market Share by Type
4.4 Preserved Fresh Flower Price by Type
5 Market Size by Application
5.1 Overview
5.2 Global Preserved Fresh Flower Sales by Application
6 United States
6.1 United States Preserved Fresh Flower Breakdown Data by Company
6.2 United States Preserved Fresh Flower Breakdown Data by Type
6.3 United States Preserved Fresh Flower Breakdown Data by Application
7 European Union
7.1 European Union Preserved Fresh Flower Breakdown Data by Company
7.2 European Union Preserved Fresh Flower Breakdown Data by Type
7.3 European Union Preserved Fresh Flower Breakdown Data by Application
8 China
8.1 China Preserved Fresh Flower Breakdown Data by Company
8.2 China Preserved Fresh Flower Breakdown Data by Type
8.3 China Preserved Fresh Flower Breakdown Data by Application
9 Rest of World
9.1 Rest of World Preserved Fresh Flower Breakdown Data by Company
9.2 Rest of World Preserved Fresh Flower Breakdown Data by Type
9.3 Rest of World Preserved Fresh Flower Breakdown Data by Application
9.4 Rest of World Preserved Fresh Flower Breakdown Data by Countries
9.4.1 Rest of World Preserved Fresh Flower Sales by Countries
9.4.2 Rest of World Preserved Fresh Flower Revenue by Countries
9.4.3 Japan
9.4.4 Korea
9.4.5 India
9.4.6 Southeast Asia
10 Company Profiles
10.1 Florever
10.1.1 Florever Company Details
10.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Preserved Fresh Flower
10.1.4 Preserved Fresh Flower Product Introduction
10.1.5 Florever Recent Development
10.2 Earth Matters
10.2.1 Earth Matters Company Details
10.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Preserved Fresh Flower
10.2.4 Preserved Fresh Flower Product Introduction
10.2.5 Earth Matters Recent Development
10.3 ASC
10.3.1 ASC Company Details
10.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Preserved Fresh Flower
10.3.4 Preserved Fresh Flower Product Introduction
10.3.5 ASC Recent Development
10.4 Roseamor
10.4.1 Roseamor Company Details
10.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Preserved Fresh Flower
10.4.4 Preserved Fresh Flower Product Introduction
10.4.5 Roseamor Recent Development
10.5 Hortibiz
10.5.1 Hortibiz Company Details
10.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Preserved Fresh Flower
10.5.4 Preserved Fresh Flower Product Introduction
10.5.5 Hortibiz Recent Development
10.6 Floraldaily
10.6.1 Floraldaily Company Details
10.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Preserved Fresh Flower
10.6.4 Preserved Fresh Flower Product Introduction
10.6.5 Floraldaily Recent Development
10.7 Iluba
10.7.1 Iluba Company Details
10.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Preserved Fresh Flower
10.7.4 Preserved Fresh Flower Product Introduction
10.7.5 Iluba Recent Development
10.8 Verdissimo
10.8.1 Verdissimo Company Details
10.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Preserved Fresh Flower
10.8.4 Preserved Fresh Flower Product Introduction
10.8.5 Verdissimo Recent Development
10.9 Beijing Sweetie-Gifts
10.9.1 Beijing Sweetie-Gifts Company Details
10.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Preserved Fresh Flower
10.9.4 Preserved Fresh Flower Product Introduction
10.9.5 Beijing Sweetie-Gifts Recent Development
10.10 Clovercraftworkshop
10.10.1 Clovercraftworkshop Company Details
10.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Preserved Fresh Flower
10.10.4 Preserved Fresh Flower Product Introduction
10.10.5 Clovercraftworkshop Recent Development
10.11 Preserves Beauty
11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
11.1 Value Chain Analysis
11.2 Sales Channels Analysis
11.2.1 Preserved Fresh Flower Sales Channels
11.2.2 Preserved Fresh Flower Distributors
11.3 Preserved Fresh Flower Customers
12 Market Forecast
12.1 Global Preserved Fresh Flower Sales and Revenue Forecast 2019-2025
12.2 Global Preserved Fresh Flower Sales Forecast by Type
12.3 Global Preserved Fresh Flower Sales Forecast by Application
12.4 Preserved Fresh Flower Forecast by Regions
12.4.1 Global Preserved Fresh Flower Sales Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
12.4.2 Global Preserved Fresh Flower Revenue Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
12.5 United States Market Forecast
12.6 European Union Market Forecast
12.7 China Market Forecast
12.8 Rest of World
12.8.1 Japan
12.8.2 Korea
12.8.3 India
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
